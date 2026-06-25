‘The train is not full, so what’s your problem?’ Netizens defend SMRT worker in priority seat row

SINGAPORE: A netizen’s plan to expose an SMRT staff member for occupying a priority seat seems to have backfired, with fellow social media users flaming him instead for trying to shame the worker.

Facebook user Joseph took to the Complaint Singapore page and posted a photo of the SMRT staff, who can be seen wearing the red SMRT jacket, seated at the priority seat that is typically reserved for the elderly, disabled, pregnant women or parents with children.

In Singapore, priority seats are not exclusively reserved and may be used by any commuter. Passengers are, however, expected to give up the seats to those who need them more when the situation arises.

The photo Joseph posted was taken from opposite the worker, who can be seen looking down at a phone. It is clear from the angle of the photo that the worker was not aware he was being filmed. His face is fully visible.

Joseph asserted that SMRT staff should “occupy other seats”.

Netizens, instead, told him to mind his own business. Many online pointed out that the carriage does not seem crowded, with empty seats visible in the photo.

One commenter, who received over 1,000 likes, asked, “The train is not full, so what’s your problem?”

Others echoed the same sentiment. “What’s the issue? The train looks empty,” wrote a commenter. Another suggested that the person who took the photograph was the one who should be reported, writing, “need to report you for taking a photo of other people”.

One netizen opined, “Stupid post. If it’s not crowded, it’s okay. As if other people don’t do this too. Stop posting people’s faces online.”

Some social media users also expressed sympathy for the SMRT employee, noting that frontline transport workers spend much of their working day on their feet.

“Dude, they work hard, and they also walk a lot on the trains. Cut some slack,” a commenter wrote. Another defended the staff member by saying, “I am very sure he will definitely give up the seat if you need it more…”

While most responses focused on the apparent lack of harm caused by the employee’s actions, some reactions were more strongly worded.

“What is the problem? The train is so empty. You should go to IMH to check if you suffer from a mental illness,” one commenter wrote.

Another expressed hope that action would be taken against the person who posted the image, saying: “I hope they make a police report against you for shaming him.”