Two PSP election candidates witness transport and incineration of GE2020 ballot papers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two opposition Progress Singapore Party candidates in the General Election last year, Mr Choo Shaun Ming and Ms Kayla Low, were at the Supreme Court on Saturday (Jan 16) to witness the transport of the GE2020 ballot boxes for incineration at the Tuas South Incineration Plant.

Mr Choo was in the team that stood in Chua Chu Kang GRC, while Ms Low stood in the new Yio Chu Kang SMC.

Today, Choo Shaun Ming 崔宣明 and Kayla Low 罗舒玉 were at the Supreme Court to witness the transportation of the GE2020… Posted by PSP Chua Chu Kang on Saturday, 16 January 2021

According to a PSP Chua Chu Kang statement, they placed their own tamper-proof seals as an additional measure by the party “to further ensure that there is no interference with the ballots at any time during the entire process”.

- Advertisement -

The ballot boxes and the ballots were later incinerated at the Tuas South plant.

The post noted that the ballots are stored for six months under the custody of the Supreme Court to ensure that chain of custody is not broken. After which, the votes are destroyed. It pointed out that this process ensures that the votes are secret and took the opportunity of the event to remind the people that their vote is secret.

The post also expressed its appreciation of the hard work of its Polling Agents, as well as the Counting Agents, “who worked hard to ensure that the secret ballot system in Singapore is safeguarded and guaranteed”.

Also at the event were representatives of the other political parties that took part in GE2020. /TISG