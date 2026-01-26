// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 26, 2026
Photo: Two elderly residents were found dead alone at their homes by Nick Karean AI-Generated for illustration purposes only, based on actual original image
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

Two elderly residents were found dead alone at their homes, raising concerns over social isolation among senior citizens in Singapore

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Two elderly residents were found dead alone in their homes, with their deaths only discovered after neighbours and volunteers noticed something was wrong.

In one case, a 94-year-old man was found dead in his rental flat at Block 90 Pipit Road after volunteers arrived to distribute Chinese New Year food. The incident happened on Saturday, Jan 24, and was reported by Lianhe Zaobao on Jan 25.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man had died alone in his eighth-floor unit, unnoticed for days. A strong stench filled the corridor, and blood-stained fluids were seen seeping from under his locked metal gate.

Police were alerted after repeated knocks went unanswered. Officers later found the elderly man dead inside the unit.

A neighbour, Madam Wu, 70, said she last saw the man five or six days earlier. She said they would greet each other, but he usually kept his door closed and did not interact much with neighbours.

She said she noticed a strange smell three to four days before the discovery but assumed it came from stray cats. The odour worsened over time, but nothing unusual was found when she checked the area.

The man had lived there for more than 10 years and kept to himself. Madam Wu said she never saw any of his relatives visit him, even during festive periods. “Now he has left quietly. It is really sad,” she said.

The Singapore Police Force said they received a call at about 9.35 am and found a 94-year-old man dead at home. Based on initial investigations, foul play has been ruled out. Investigations are ongoing.

A day earlier, another death was uncovered in Tampines. On Friday, Jan 23, a 67-year-old man who lived alone was found dead in his flat at Block 227 Tampines Street 23. The discovery was made after a social worker noticed that a meal left outside the unit the day before had not been collected.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man, known to neighbours as “Lan,” had dwarfism and relied on mobility aids. A ramp was installed at his doorway, and a personal mobility device was seen inside the unit.

A neighbour, Dean, 63, said he had known the man for 15 years. He said they got along well. If he needed help, Dean said he would help the man, and sometimes Dean would also cook and give him food.

Dean added that he noticed untouched food hanging outside the unit on Thursday afternoon and night. He tried calling the man twice, but there was no answer. It was only after the social worker arrived and received no response that the police were called.

The two cases were found with a smell, the absence of sound, and uneaten food — demonstrating how easily elderly residents who live alone can slip out of view. Neither death was discovered immediately, even though people on regular schedules and neighbours were nearby.

The incidents, of which authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play, once again raise questions about social isolation among seniors and particularly those living alone in public housing.

