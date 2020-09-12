Two Asian Hollywood stars join in the criticism of Mulan remake

- Advertisement -

The remake of Disney’s Mulan has been controversial, receiving bad reviews, boycott calls and accusations of mishandling Chinese culture.

In the latest reactions, two Asian Hollywood celebrities have reportedly thrown shade at the production of the film.

Mulan is based on ancient Chinese folklore and features an Asian cast but it had a very skewed stereotyped view on Chinese culture. Simu Liu, who is currently filming Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings in Australia went on Twitter to condemn Mulan’s overuse of the concept of honour.

The Chinese-Canadian actor made a sarcastic remark about the take of white creatives on an Asian storyline.

“BRB though I gotta think about my honour for the fourth time this hour, it’s very important to me, as you can tell from movies that your people have written about my people,” the 31-year-old action star wrote. In case you’re wondering, the Mulan screenwriters include Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.

Hollywood-based Asian actress Ming-Na Wen, who played Mulan in the 1998 animated feature, also threw shade at the new remake. Sharing with The New York Times, the 56-year-old addressed Disney’s choice to remove the empowering hair-cutting scene.

“I’m sure (Liu) Yifei is going to get incredible accolades as the live-action Mulan, but I hope everyone will still have a little place in their hearts for the animated Mulan. I mean, at least she cut her hair,” she was quoted as saying.

The actress was set to portray the potential mother-in-law for the matchmaker scene but due to scheduling conflict for Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., they settled for a cameo at the end of the movie.

“I’d just make a cameo at the very end to announce Mulan to the emperor. I thought that was very appropriate and just wonderful, a little Easter egg where I could pass the baton. And this time, they only needed me there for a week. So it all worked out!” she told the publication.

When asked about her character for the new remake, Ming-Na Wen explained: “She was probably one of the relatives of the emperor, whether she married into that high status or not.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff did not mince words when the topic centred on the hybrid release of Mulan. She said: “I don’t completely understand Disney’s strategy, but they are releasing Mulan internationally in some theatres. (Having said that) I’m rooting for anybody who is getting a movie out.”

Mulan is currently screening in selected theatres and available to stream on Disney+. /TISG