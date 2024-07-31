Twice’s fifth world tour, “TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR ‘READY TO BE’ in JAPAN SPECIAL,” recently concluded with solo performances on July 27 and 28 at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa, Japan.

These concerts marked a historic moment, as Twice became the first overseas female artist to perform at this venue. Over a span of 15 months, the tour garnered significant success and attracted approximately 1.5 million fans worldwide.

The tour kicked off in April 2023 at KSPO Dome in Seoul. In May, the group made their first performances in Australia, selling out all four performances in Sydney and Melbourne.

In June and July, Twice achieved a milestone by becoming the first female group to headline major stadiums in the United States, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York, both of which sold out, solidifying their status as global stadium headliners.

European tour

Continuing their successful run, Twice embarked on their first European tour in September 2023, performing in London, Paris, and Berlin. They performed solo concerts in Singapore, Bangkok, and Bulacan, the Philippines, expanding their worldwide reach further.

In November 2023, they made history as the first K-pop group to hold a solo concert at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium. In February this year, they sold out Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so.

Stadium artist

Twice’s performances at Nissan Stadium drew 140,000 fans over two nights, underscoring their influence as a leading “stadium artist.”

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Twice is widely known as “The Nation’s Girl Group” in South Korea and has gained international acclaim since their debut on Oct 20, 2015, with the EP The Story Begins.

Twice gained massive recognition with their hit song “Cheer Up” in 2016, solidifying their position as top-tier idols. They’ve expanded their fanbase worldwide, particularly in Japan, where they’ve achieved remarkable success.