TVB actor Peter Pang sings in nightclub to make ends meet while battling cancer

- Advertisement -

HONG KONG: TVB star Peter Pang revealed that he started singing at a nightclub in China to handle his financial difficulties, which were made worse due to his cancer treatment, ss reported by VnExpress

The Star recently shared that actor Peter Pang gave his followers an update on Xiaohongshu, posting a video of himself performing at a nightclub. In the video, he’s seen singing Sky, a timeless hit originally performed by the Cantopop group Beyond.

The crowd was clearly enjoying the show, enthusiastically singing along as Pang delivered the song.

“I’m thankful that my body still lets me do what I love and perform for all of you. I’m going to keep continuing.”

- Advertisement -

Stage 3 cancer diagnosis

Peter Pang received a tough diagnosis in July 2023: stage three rectal cancer. This meant he had to step away from work for a whole year to focus on getting treatment, which, understandably, plunged him into serious financial trouble. He’s been open about it, sharing that he borrowed HK$500,000 (that’s about SGD80,000) just to cover his medical bills and daily expenses, but unfortunately, that money has now run out.

“Without work, there’s just no income coming in… My wife’s doing her best, but it’s really tough for her to manage everything by herself,” he explained. “The money we borrowed is almost gone. If things keep going like this, we’re not going to make it.”

Even with all these tough challenges, Pang is staying optimistic.

Full of energy

He said, “I want everyone to know that being sick doesn’t mean I can’t keep working. I’m still full of energy and ready to take on whatever comes. I’ve got this!”

- Advertisement -

Peter Pang, currently 55 years old, began his acting career in 2003. Some of Pang’s roles include When Heaven Burns, The Hidden Town 2, and Task Force.

Born on August 20, 1970, Peter Pang is a Hong Kong actor with a long list of TV series and film credits to his name. He’s also been in Fire Shoot (2021) and TV dramas such as Jie Jue Shi (2019), Let It Be Love (2012), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), and Survivor’s Law (2003).

Family comes first

With a wife and three children depending on him, the former TVB star, Peter Pang, is really determined to get back to work. He’s focused on starting to pay off the debts that accumulated, especially since his cancer diagnosis and the year he took off for treatment. He’s been very open about the financial strain, emphasising that he’s completely used up the money he borrowed and urgently needs to get back on his feet to support his family.