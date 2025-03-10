HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, Oscar Li, formerly an actor, has transitioned to a new career as an autonomous vehicle operator at Hong Kong International Airport, where he works 12-hour shifts starting at 5 a.m.

According to Headline Daily, The Star reported that the 43-year-old recently received an award recognising his exceptional dedication to airport safety.

Improving and performing his best

Expressing his gratitude, Li shared in an interview with the Hong Kong publication, “I never imagined receiving an award just for doing my job. This recognition motivates me to keep improving and performing at my best.”

According to AsiaOne, Li attributed his recent triumph to almost two years of arduous effort at the airport when asked to compare it to winning HK$1 million (US$128,668 or S$171,272) at the 2016 TVB Anniversary Awards.

“Through consistent effort, I have earned recognition, which brings a different kind of happiness,” he remarked.

Despite the physically demanding nature of his role, Li said any exhaustion dissipates when he returns home to his family.

Fills him with happiness and gratitude

“No matter how exhausted I am after a long shift, seeing my wife and daughter makes all of my exhaustion go away. It makes me feel grateful and happy,” he said.

Li joined TVB in 1999 and gained recognition through various hit dramas, including No Regrets, Tiger Cubs, and Birth of a Hero. However, he decided to part ways with the broadcasting network in 2022. He has also been in movies like Chasing the Dragon 2.

The actor was born in 1982. Li left TVB in 2021 and married a woman from mainland China that year. They share a three-month-old daughter named Olivia.