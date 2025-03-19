MALAYSIA: In Penang, traders at Ramadan bazaars are taking steps to reduce food waste by donating unsold food to those in need, ensuring that surplus food is shared with those who require it. This initiative is viewed as a positive step in preventing waste while supporting the community.

According to The Star (TS), Jason H’ng Mooi Lye, chairman of the Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee, emphasised that donating food is much more meaningful than allowing unsold food to be discarded. He stated, “Not only the traders, but the organisers of the Ramadan bazaars in the state are also very attentive to this matter and always ensure that food or drinks are not wasted at their stalls.”

Mr H’ng also mentioned that any unsold items are donated to places like mosques, suraus, and other institutions, ensuring that the surplus food is given to those in need, particularly during Ramadan, a time when many people are fasting and may be struggling.

Supporting the community and reducing waste

According to TS, the local authorities, including the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), have been actively monitoring cleanliness and waste management practices at the Ramadan bazaars. The cleanliness levels at the bazaars have been reported as satisfactory.

The Penang Health Department is also monitoring the situation to ensure that hygiene and safety standards are met. TS reports that this effort shows that the local government is serious about both reducing food waste and ensuring safe practices at the bazaars.

A positive example for the future

TS also notes that the food donation efforts by traders are not only helping to reduce waste but are also promoting a sense of community and care. By giving unsold food to those in need, the traders are reflecting the true spirit of Ramadan, which encourages giving and helping those who are less fortunate.

S. Jegan, the Director of the Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, stated that over the past two weeks, traders have been adhering to regulations regarding fair pricing, and inspections have revealed a low number of complaints, with only three complaints across Penang, demonstrating fairness in pricing alongside charitable acts.

TS reports that this initiative is becoming more widespread, with more traders in Penang adopting the practice of donating unsold food. This is part of a larger movement in Malaysia towards sustainability and supporting local communities. As more people and businesses get involved, this effort could set a precedent for similar actions across the country, particularly during festive periods like Ramadan, when food waste is more prominent.

By collaborating with local authorities and charities, traders are helping to create a culture of compassion and sustainability. TS suggests that the example set by Penang’s Ramadan bazaar traders may inspire other regions in Malaysia to follow suit, contributing to a more sustainable and socially responsible approach to food waste and hunger.