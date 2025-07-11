Trump’s pick for US ambassador to Singapore faces tough Senate hearing

WASHINGTON / SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Singapore, Dr Anjani Sinha, faced a tough reception at a Senate confirmation hearing this week, with pointed questioning from Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth that laid bare concerns over his preparedness for one of Washington’s key diplomatic postings in Southeast Asia.

Dr Sinha, a physician and entrepreneur with no prior diplomatic experience, was nominated by Trump in March. The announcement, made via a brief social post, hailed Dr Sinha as a “highly respected entrepreneur, with an incredible family” — but offered few clues about his qualifications or foreign policy credentials.

Gaps in knowledge raise eyebrows

At the hearing, Dr Sinha struggled to answer questions on basic trade figures and regional diplomacy. When asked the size of the US trade surplus with Singapore in 2024, he first estimated it at US$80 billion, before adjusting it to US$18 billion — both far off from the actual figure of US$2.8 billion, according to official data from the US Trade Representative’s Office.

Visibly frustrated, Senator Duckworth remarked:

“I am trying to help you here, but you have not even done your homework… You are not currently prepared for this posting, period.”

When questioned about Singapore’s upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN in 2027 — a critical opportunity for shaping regional dialogue — Dr Sinha was unable to give a clear response. Duckworth did not hold back, warning Dr Sinha that he seemed to view the appointment as a “glamour posting” rather than a serious diplomatic role.

“You think this is a glamour posting… when what we need is someone who can actually do the work,” she said.

The testy exchange, which has since gone viral in Southeast Asia, drew sharp criticism from netizens in Singapore, many of whom voiced concern over what they perceived as a lack of seriousness from Washington in managing ties with the city-state.

A nomination tattered with controversy

Despite the pushback, Dr Sinha’s nomination appears likely to be confirmed. With Republicans controlling the Senate, the nomination is expected to pass without Democratic support.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who introduced Dr Sinha during the hearing, defended the pick, citing Singapore’s growing medical tourism sector as an area where Dr Sinha could contribute meaningfully. “He knows the region and he knows the issues,” Graham insisted.

Still, the hearing has reignited debate over the Trump administration’s approach to diplomatic appointments. The ambassadorship to Singapore has remained a politically sensitive post, especially following the resignation of Trump’s previous nominee during his first term, and allegations against Biden-era ambassador Jonathan Kaplan of mismanagement and inappropriate conduct.

Dr Sinha appeared alongside four other ambassadorial nominees, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and one-time fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., nominated for the post in Greece — further fuelling concerns over political patronage in key appointments.

Singapore’s strategic role

Singapore is among America’s most important allies in the Indo-Pacific, hosting rotational US naval deployments and acting as a regional hub for trade and counter-terrorism cooperation. The country will also chair ASEAN in 2027, giving it added influence in shaping regional policy on climate, trade, and China-US competition.

For now, all eyes remain on whether Dr Sinha will heed the public rebuke and return to the Senate with a firmer grasp of the diplomatic terrain he is expected to navigate. Duckworth, who is of Thai-Chinese heritage and has deep ties to Southeast Asia, ended the hearing with “Shape up and do some homework.”

As Washington seeks to reassure allies and reassert its leadership in the region, who speaks for America in Singapore — and how well they understand the assignment — will matter more than ever.