Trump’s Asia tour delivers new trade partnerships amid tariff tensions

President Donald Trump began his Asia tour on Sunday with a flurry of trade agreements aimed at reshaping America’s economic ties in the region and securing key supplies of critical minerals.

Touching down in Malaysia for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, Trump oversaw the signing of a peace accord between Cambodia and Thailand before finalising new trade and resource deals with both countries and Malaysia.

Under the new framework, the United States will keep its 19% tariff on imports from all three nations. In response, Cambodia decided to drop all tariffs on American products, while Thailand promised to get rid of charges on 99% of US goods. All three countries also committed to phasing out non-tariff barriers — regulations and restrictions that have long complicated trade.

“These landmark deals show that America can protect its industries while opening new markets for our farmers, ranchers, and manufacturers,” said US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. “I appreciate the cooperation of our partners in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam as we work toward a more balanced trading relationship.”

Beyond tariffs, the agreements reflect growing global competition over critical minerals — materials essential for electronics, defence technology, and green energy. Each country signed accords with Washington to expand cooperation on mining and exports, guaranteeing American industries will not be highly reliant on Chinese supply chains.

Malaysia’s commitment not to enforce export quotas on these minerals was a noteworthy win for American producers looking to lessen reliance on China.

Trade and economic security are expected to dominate Trump’s week-long trip, which also includes meetings with the leaders of Japan, South Korea, and Brazil. The tour will wrap up at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum, where Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping — a conversation that could set the tone for US-China relations heading into 2026.

The early momentum from these agreements highlights the administration’s strategy: combining tariff protections with new partnerships and resource cooperation to strengthen America’s economic position across Asia.