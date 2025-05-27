Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-harvard-campus-services-truck-2350924/
US
2 min.Read

Trump threatens to strip US$3 billion from 'very antisemitic' Harvard; hints at where the money could go

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
CAMBRIDGE, MA: President Donald Trump declared on Monday that he is thinking of turning over US$3 billion (S$4.05 billion) in federal grant money presently assigned to Harvard University toward U.S. trade institutions — a move he labeled as “a great investment” and “so badly needed!!!” in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In the latest report of the Daily Caller, Trump stressed that investment in trade colleges would better equip American workforces for the most sought-after jobs and help rejuvenate the country’s economy.

Months-long dispute over federal funding and university policies

This statement trails after months of intensifying pressures between the Trump government and Harvard University. The skirmish was instigated in April when the administration sent Harvard a strict and demanding letter asking the university to validate its federal subsidy by sticking to stringent procedures.

The letter stated that Harvard must “uphold federal civil rights laws” and adopt “an environment that produces intellectual creativity and scholarly rigour.” It also mandated merit-based hiring and admissions practices, to restructure programs accused of antisemitism and other types of prejudice, increase transparency, and continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The Harvard group clarified that while they respect the government’s authority, they are not ready to decide and agree to conditions and expectations that surpass the legitimate controls of any administration, but added that their vow to inclusion remains firm and their commitment to academic excellence continues to be resolute.

Federal funding cuts and immigration controversies

Because Harvard refused to conform to the government’s stipulations, the Trump administration moved to pull out more than US$2 billion in federal funding. The Department of Homeland Security likewise cancelled Harvard’s authority to continue accepting foreign students. Nevertheless, a federal judge hurriedly dispensed a provisional order blocking this action, citing possible severe damage to learners and the university itself.

Notwithstanding the court’s interference regarding student admissions, the funding cut stays in place, driving the administration to reassess how to apportion these funds. The move has provoked condemnation from education supporters and activists who warn that it could weaken research and innovation at top universities.

Trump seeks foreign student list, vows government victory

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social again to compel Harvard to provide the roster of its overseas students, saying, “We need to know how many radicalised lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our country.” He inferred Harvard may have “a good reason” for delaying the list, but kept a strong and fixed attitude.

“Have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!” Trump professed, stressing his government’s dedication to national security and the implementation of immigration laws.

Harvard has not overtly replied to the newest demands. Professionals say this ongoing standoff highlights wide-ranging strains between the federal establishment and academic organisations over subsidies, free speech, and campus diversity guidelines.

