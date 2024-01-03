International

Trump slamming Biden for taking too many vacations during illegal migrant crisis 

ByAsir F

January 3, 2024
Recently, President Biden’s image is looking worse and worse after the whole illegal migrant crisis. Furthermore, the country’s inflation is rising thanks to Bidenomics. Donald Trump has made a statement regarding the current President’s lavish living while being the leader of the United States. 

Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Breitbart News, criticised President Joe Biden for his extensive vacations, alleging that Biden shirks work while relaxing. Speaking from Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump lamented Biden’s approach to the border crisis, asserting that had Biden maintained Trump-era policies, the nation would be in better shape.

Trump highlighted his own work ethic during vacations, contrasting it with Biden’s, emphasising that his meetings with world leaders and lawmakers were constant, even labelling Mar-a-Lago as the “Southern White House.” He pointed out his engagements with figures like Japan’s Shinzo Abe and China’s Xi Jinping during his presidency.

Fox News states, GOP lawmakers criticise President Biden’s Caribbean vacation while the southern border crisis escalates. Celebrating New Year on St. Croix, Biden’s absence coincides with discussions on the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants. 

With over 276,000 migrant encounters in December, border towns struggle, prompting Rep. Gary Palmer to accuse Biden of neglect.

Trump slamming Biden for being on holiday 

Conservatives are calling out President Biden for taking vacations 39% of the time he is President. Following that, many feel that Presidents should not take that many vacations, especially when there are a number of crises happening in the country they are currently leading. 

Others state that the President has taken 100% of his paychecks while not working on all days. Furthermore, X users are showing their frustrations towards the President especially when the country is facing a near recession. 

