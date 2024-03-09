International

Trump seizes RNC reins, fuels speculation of cash boost

ByGemma Iso

March 9, 2024
RNC

Donald Trump has seized control of the Republican National Committee (RNC). The move was hailed by his supporters as a strategic power play that set tongues wagging about the future direction of the GOP and Trump’s mounting legal woes.

At a pivotal meeting held in Houston, the 168-member group made a significant decision: they voted to appoint Michael Whatley, a staunch ally handpicked by Trump, as the new chair and added a familial touch by naming Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, as vice chair.

The shake-up didn’t come without controversy. Trump reportedly ousted Ronna McDaniel from her position as the head of the RNC after she refused to bend to his demands. McDaniel, who was initially chosen by Trump bid farewell in a speech acknowledging Trump’s desire for a loyal team.

RNC funds to pay legal bills?

One of the most significant implications of Trump’s reinstatement in the RNC is the potential influx of funds that could be directed towards his mounting legal bills.

With the ability to pool resources, the party and Trump’s campaign can now jointly raise substantial sums, a move that has raised concerns among some Republicans.

Despite assurances from top campaign aide Chris LaCivita that RNC funds won’t be used for Trump’s legal battles, past instances suggest otherwise.

Reports indicate that millions have already been funneled into Trump’s legal defense, raising questions about the party’s financial priorities.

Amidst debates within the RNC about the ethics of financing Trump’s legal woes, dissenting voices like Henry Barbour and Oscar Brock have raised objections.

However, with Trump’s grip on the party tightening, the future remains uncertain.

As the GOP braces for the upcoming political battles, Trump’s return to the helm of the RNC signals a new chapter in American politics, one where loyalty to the former president may come at a hefty price.

Read More News

Conservatives angry at $20 million of tax payer dollars spent for DEI staff in University of Virginia 

