Trump says its nice to have immigrants from Switzerland, Denmark

April 8, 2024
At a multimillion-dollar fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, former President Donald J. Trump lamented the absence of immigrants from what he termed “nice” countries, specifically mentioning Switzerland and Denmark.

Trump’s unfiltered commentary during the fundraiser hosted at the luxurious mansion of billionaire financier John Paulson, sparked both laughter and contemplation among the privileged guests.

In a tone both somber and charged with urgency, Trump highlighted what he viewed as the perils of unchecked migration, particularly targeting Latin American influx and gang violence.

Immigrants from rich countries

With a sweeping gesture across the water, Trump ominously predicted the encroachment of undocumented immigrants onto the island of Palm Beach, leaving his audience to ponder the implications of his words.

In his recent speeches and online communications, Trump has intensified his anti-immigrant language, portraying migrants as hazardous criminals who are “contaminating the essence” of America.

In response to inquiries, a Trump campaign official pointed to official documentation of the event, sidestepping direct commentary on Trump’s controversial remarks.

The juxtaposition of Trump’s lavish gathering against the backdrop of West Palm Beach’s diverse population serves as a stark reminder of the socio-economic divides within America, amplified by Trump’s pointed critique of President Biden’s policies.

As usual — mocking assessment of Biden

In a bizarre turn, Trump’s reverence for the Resolute Desk morphed into a scathing critique of Biden, drawing nervous laughter from the crowd and reinforcing the partisan divide that has come to define American politics.

Amidst the opulent surroundings, Trump’s closing remarks echoed with a sense of foreboding, underscoring the gravity of the upcoming election and hinting at a future teetering on the brink of uncertainty.

As the evening drew to a close, the echoes of Trump’s words lingered, leaving his affluent audience grappling with the weight of his apocalyptic vision for America’s future.

