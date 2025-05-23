Friday, May 23, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
Screengrab from https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-harvard-campus-services-truck-2350924/
Education
2 min.Read

Trump administration slams door on international students at Harvard, ignites firestorm

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
CAMBRIDGE, MA: In a histrionic escalation of pressures, the Trump government declared Thursday it is cancelling Harvard University’s authorisation to sign up students from other countries. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Harvard “can no longer enroll foreign students,” obliging the university’s current international students to move out or lose their legal status in the U.S.

According to the latest CNN report, this policy signifies the displacement of thousands of students who comprise over a quarter of Harvard’s registration, and drives them into ambiguity.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the action by condemning Harvard for declining to conform to federal requirements to deliver behavioural accounts of overseas learners. The pronouncement signifies a rigorous, castigatory measure against one of America’s most respected academic institutions, magnifying apprehensions over academic independence and the future of higher education.

White House criticism and Harvard’s defiant response

The White House outlined the policy in response to Harvard’s supposed fiasco to resolve campus issues, together with antisemitism and apparent pro-terrorist alignment and support. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson blamed the university for converting “their once-great institution into a hotbed of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators.” The government claims that “enrolling foreign students is a privilege, not a right,” stressing its uncompromising attitude.

See also  US to restrict foreign student participation in 'sensitive' research projects

Nevertheless, Harvard heatedly rebuffed the allegations and labelled the act as “unlawful retaliation.” University administrators stressed their duty to uphold a diverse international student body that enhances the university and the country. Harvard’s representative cautioned that this move jeopardises “serious harm to the Harvard community and our country” and “undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.” The university has taken measures to address federal fears but maintains that many demands violate constitutional safeguards and academic freedom.

Campus turmoil–student anxiety and faculty alarm

The unexpected declaration has left Harvard’s foreign students worried about their prospects. Rising junior Karl Molden from Austria voiced worries over probable visa problems and the likelihood of having to move out, upsetting many years of struggle to study at Harvard. Other learners are also anxious about the effect on practicums and financial assistance. Molden described the political contest as a skirmish between “democracy and authoritarianism,” drawing on his European standpoint.

See also  Lee Kuan Yew Scholarship allowance to increase next year

Educators and staff warn that the possible loss of foreign students could damage Harvard’s academic atmosphere. Jason Furman, a Harvard economics lecturer and ex-Obama official, termed the rule “horrendous,” stressing international students’ vital contributions to innovation and U.S. supremacy. Other instructors are anxious about a brain drain that could lead to empty research laboratories and subvert American higher education as a whole.

Broader implications and national debate on academic freedom

Harvard is not the only one, as dozens of U.S. universities have been confronted with comparable federal burdens, but Harvard is prominent in its sheer defence of academic autonomy.

The Trump administration’s hostile actions include freezing US$2.2 billion in federal resources and possibly cancelling Harvard’s tax-exempt status. Noem advised other schools to “get your act together,” motioning wide-ranging efforts to redesign campus guidelines coast-to-coast.

The American Association of University Professors chapter of Harvard branded the move as an unlawful assault on foreign learners and the university community in its entirety, cautioning that it inflates a wide-ranging crusade aimed at diversity and inclusion initiatives.

See also  Opening of multi-religious temple in May will enhance Singapore's diversity

As the legal clashes take shape, the destiny of thousands of students and the future of academic liberty in the United States is on a knife-edge.

The Independent SG

