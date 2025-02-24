WASHINGTON: On the evening of Feb 22, federal employees across the United States received an email from the Trump administration demanding they submit a summary of their work accomplishments from the previous week. According to the latest report from Reuters, the email, which came from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), threatened dire consequences for non-compliance. The subject line read: “What did you do last week?” and instructed employees to list five bullet points summarising their accomplishments, copying their managers. The deadline? 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb 24.

This bold directive followed closely behind remarks by Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who posted on social media that not responding to the email would be considered a resignation. His social media statement further reinforced the urgency of the task, stating that failure to comply would be treated as a voluntary departure from the workforce.

A show of force from Elon Musk and President Trump

The move comes at a time when tensions are high within the federal workforce. On the same day Musk made his social media statement, President Donald Trump urged DOGE to ramp up efforts to downsize the federal workforce, which currently includes 2.3 million employees. This push aligns with Trump’s broader goals to reduce government size and overhaul bureaucratic structures. With federal agencies already in the midst of mass firings, many employees are now feeling the pressure to justify their positions in a way that has never been demanded before.

Musk’s controversial stance has sparked significant backlash. Several federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), were among the first to send out these emails. However, the Department of Defense, FBI, and State Department have told their staff not to comply with the demand. This divided response underscores the challenge faced by Musk as he attempts to assert control over the federal bureaucracy.

The legal grey area and reactions from Federal employees

The legal ramifications of Musk’s directive remain unclear. There are questions about whether the government has the right to fire employees based on their responses—or lack thereof—to the email, especially for those who are dealing with confidential information. Furthermore, some federal judiciary employees received the email despite being outside the executive branch, raising additional questions about its legality.

Unions have quickly expressed their outrage. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations. AFGE President Everett Kelley criticised the administration’s actions, accusing Musk and Trump of disregarding the critical services provided by federal employees. Some workers, particularly those with years of service and multiple performance awards, have expressed their disbelief and frustration over the new reporting requirement. “After more than two decades of federal service, am I really going to be judged on five bullet points?” one source asked.

Comments from X users

“Laughed at this email. Mocked Trump, Elon, and [the] team on SM. [I] Spent five hours of my workday making fun of aforementioned people with coworkers. Did classified shit. Planned my next European vacay.”

“If you actually do work, nothing to worry about.”

“Fact, when I worked within government acquisitions, we had to do detailed reports weekly anyway.”

“This is nothing new and is not against the law. I’ve had thousands of employees who submitted ‘weekly progress reports.’ Layoffs are never announced! We all know why?”

“Why has this not been done in the past?”

A clash of powers: Musk’s influence vs. agency autonomy

As federal employees wrestle with Musk’s demands, some Trump-appointed agency leaders have urged staff not to comply with the request, effectively countermanding Musk’s order. This standoff marks a significant test of Musk’s influence over the federal government. Will his position as head of DOGE allow him to reshape the federal workforce, or will agency leaders push back against what they see as overreach?

This battle between Musk and federal employees is becoming one of the first major tests of how far President Trump is willing to go in giving his appointed officials—such as Musk—the authority to reshape federal operations. As federal workers debate how to respond, it is clear that the directive has ignited a firestorm of controversy that will likely continue to reverberate through the halls of Washington.