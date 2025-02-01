Travel

Trip.com CEO says Southeast Asia will be top travel destination for 2025 and beyond

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 1, 2025

Southeast Asia is set to be the primary focus for Trip.com’s travel expansion in 2025 and beyond, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jane Sun. Speaking at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ms Sun highlighted the region’s strong potential for growth in the travel and tourism sector.

During a discussion at the forum, Sun engaged with Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to explore ways in which businesses like Trip.com Group can collaborate with local and regional governments to enhance the travel industry. The talks highlighted the mutual benefits of greater alignment between private enterprises and policymakers in fostering a thriving tourism ecosystem.

Mr Kao shared insights into ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to improve travel-related infrastructure, including airport expansions and modernization projects aimed at supporting the region’s growing tourism sector. He emphasized the bloc’s commitment to positioning Southeast Asia as a top-tier travel destination.

“ASEAN is positioning itself as a premier quality tourism destination – one that not only fosters economic growth and job creation but also strengthens cross-cultural connections,” Mr Kao said, “We look forward to working with Trip.com in advancing this goal.”

As Southeast Asia continues to invest in infrastructure and streamline travel experiences, collaboration with global industry leaders like Trip.com is expected to accelerate the sector’s growth in the coming years.

