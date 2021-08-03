Trial of two men accused of molesting male Grab driver ongoing

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The trial of two men who allegedly molested a male Grab driver began on Monday (Aug 2).

On Nov 12, 2018, a hairdresser and an interior designer were on their way home in the early hours of the morning in a Grab car when they touched the driver in inappropriate areas of his body.

The two men had been drinking that night.

As they were being driven home along the Central Expressway, 39-year old Goh Suet Hong and 40-year-old Neo Wei Meng allegedly touched the driver’s thigh and private parts over his pants, kissed him on his cheek and on the side of his lips, and also touched him on the nipples under his shirt sometime between 1.18 am and 3.03 am, Yahoo Singapore reports.

The two friends each face one charge of molest.

The driver has remained unnamed to protect his identity.

Goh, a hairdresser, is a Malaysian national and a permanent resident of Singapore, while Neo is a Singaporean interior designer working as a freelancer.

At the time of the incident, Goh and Neo met with another friend at a bar at Neil Road.

After their night out, Neo booked a ride home with Grab for two drop-offs, one for each of the men’s residences. The molest occurred as the driver was bringing the men home.

The first one was to Neo’s home, and after he was dropped off, Goh sat beside the driver in the front seat.

When Goh asked to be let out at a carpark so he could use the restroom, the driver drove away.

He went to a police station shortly after 3 am to file a complaint and gave the police Goh’s bag, mobile phone, NRIC, and other possessions which had been left behind in the car.

Two days later, the police arrested the two men.

Police officers who took part in the men’s arrest gave their testimonies in court on Monday.

The Grab driver is expected to testify in-camera today (Aug 2).

Should Goh and Neo be found guilty of molest, they could face up to two years in jail, be caned, made to pay a fine, or a combination of all three penalties. /TISG

