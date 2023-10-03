travis-kelce-talks-about-taylor-swift-attending-the-chiefs-game

Since Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs football game on September 25, Swifties have since been prying for any information about what the real score was between her and NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Soon after Swift was sighted at the game, videos and pictures of her cheering for Travis went viral on TikTok. In one of the videos, the pop star even did a chest bump with one of her companions and shouted “Let’s f*****g go!” when Travis scored a touchdown during the third quarter.

In the 55th episode of New Heights entitled “Eagles Stay Unbeaten, Travis’ “Biggest Catch” and New Football Eras”, Travis Kelce talked about his rumored beau, Taylor Swift, and the Chiefs game.

The official X account of NFL posted a snippet of the episode and captioned it as: ATTENTION SWIFTIES: @tkelce recapped @taylorswift13’s day at the @Chiefsgame

“And then we just slid off in the Getaway Car.” 😏 (via @newheightshow)

Comments on Kelce

In the short clip, Jason asks his brother Travis about the singer.

“Well, Trav, how’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”, Jason asked.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite head [said] nothing but great things to say about her—you know, the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light, and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”, Travis said.

Kelce also went on to comment that the game became a memorable one for him because of Taylor’s attendance and enthusiasm towards the game.

“But to see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how you know the kingdom was all excited that she was there, that s*** was absolutely hysterical. It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” Travis added.

After the match, the two were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together and getting into a convertible car.

“And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis said, alluding to one of Swift’s hit songs ‘Getaway Car’ from the Reputation album.

Kelce also shared his reaction to Coach Andy Reid joking in a post-game conference that he set him up with Taylor.

“And then you got Coach Reid tellin’ everybody he’s cupid. He’s been manifesting this the whole time. He’s the one that set us up,” Travis said. “I know that he had met the Swift family before so I don’t know he could’ve been in the background the whole time.”

Finally, Travis thanked Taylor for attending the Chiefs game.

“Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

With Travis’ new revelation, the fans flocked to the comment section of New Height’s post to express their support.

“THANK YOU FOR RESPECTING HER PRIVACY AND BEING SO SWEET AT THE SAME TIME WE APPROVE DAD- @thegretwar

THANK YOU FOR RESPECTING HER PRIVACY AND BEING SO SWEET AT THE SAME TIME WE APPROVE DAD pic.twitter.com/EDD00jbPb2 — kath eras tour 19/11 (@thegretwar) September 27, 2023

“Oh, our boy is SMITTEN and we can’t blame him. Thank you for respecting her privacy.-@I_Me_Mine_J

Oh, our boy is SMITTEN and we can’t blame him. Thank you for respecting her privacy. — JLV_OB (@I_Me_Mine_J) September 27, 2023

We Swifties wanna know 👀🤔 but we are also so happy that she is happy and that’s the most important thing. She deserves it. If you’re The One……. Take care of her. 🙏🏻♥️😎👏🏻-@Rachel_Thomps

We Swifties wanna know 👀🤔 but we are also so happy that she is happy and that’s the most important thing. She deserves it. If you’re The One……. Take care of her. 🙏🏻♥️😎👏🏻 — Rachel Thompson (@Rachel_Thomps) September 27, 2023

