Traveller flying to SG forgets snacks, personal items; orders from delivery app instead

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based content creator was flying home from the New Delhi Airport recently but found that he had forgotten to bring snacks and some personal care items. Not wanting to buy these at the airport, where prices can be ridiculously expensive, he ordered them and had them delivered instead, saving some money and creating a new travel hack.

When he shared this on Instagram, it went viral.

“POV: You saved Rs.1000 (S$14.70) (for) airport snacks because you just found out you can order Blinkit inside Delhi Airport,” he wrote on the video, which featured a delivery rider arriving via motorcycle and handing over a bag.

“Here’s the full story,” the post author wrote. “I was travelling from Gwalior to Singapore with a few hours’ layover at Delhi Airport (T1). Just when I reached the terminal, I realised I’d forgotten to pack my snacks and personal care items. With my flight to Singapore in the evening, I thought, Why not try ordering through @letsblinkit?”

He added that he went outside the arrival area to set his location pin and then placed his order.

“To my surprise, Blinkit delivered right inside Delhi Airport!” he wrote, noting that he received all his “essentials and a few extras too” within a short span of 10 to 15 minutes.

“Honestly, this was such a game-changer travel hack — quick, smooth, and super convenient. Huge thanks to Blinkit for saving my airport day and helping me fly to Singapore fully stocked with snacks!” he added.

In a comment to his post, he wrote that the hack is a “good option for last-minute items” that someone might have forgotten to pack, and in another, he added that what matters is finding an area in the airport where delivery riders are allowed to enter.

Blinkit, which is India’s largest local delivery firm, offers over 7000 items and promises “instant delivery.”

Some commenters on the post, which received over 46,000 likes since it was posted on Oct 17, shared similar experiences.

“I once ordered food at the airport before entering. Got the food from the best restaurant at 1/5 of the airport price,” wrote one.

“Yes, at T1, you can even book a bike taxi, and it’s the best thing. It saves hundreds on cabs and autos if you don’t have much luggage,” added another.

One commenter, however, wrote that people who avail of Blinkit’s delivery services “enjoy at the expense of their exploitation.”

Earlier this year, some of the company’s workers demanded reforms of India’s gig economy, including better wages and working conditions. /TISG

