// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
28.3 C
Singapore
type here...
IG screengrab/travel360.explore
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Traveller flying to SG forgets snacks, personal items; orders from delivery app instead

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based content creator was flying home from the New Delhi Airport recently but found that he had forgotten to bring snacks and some personal care items. Not wanting to buy these at the airport, where prices can be ridiculously expensive, he ordered them and had them delivered instead, saving some money and creating a new travel hack.

When he shared this on Instagram, it went viral.

“POV: You saved Rs.1000 (S$14.70) (for) airport snacks because you just found out you can order Blinkit inside Delhi Airport,” he wrote on the video, which featured a delivery rider arriving via motorcycle and handing over a bag.

“Here’s the full story,” the post author wrote. “I was travelling from Gwalior to Singapore with a few hours’ layover at Delhi Airport (T1). Just when I reached the terminal, I realised I’d forgotten to pack my snacks and personal care items. With my flight to Singapore in the evening, I thought, Why not try ordering through @letsblinkit?”

See also  foodpanda rider caught on cam looking at parcels in front of Yishun flat, he then decides to take one with him

He added that he went outside the arrival area to set his location pin and then placed his order.

“To my surprise, Blinkit delivered right inside Delhi Airport!” he wrote, noting that he received all his “essentials and a few extras too” within a short span of 10 to 15 minutes.

“Honestly, this was such a game-changer travel hack — quick, smooth, and super convenient. Huge thanks to Blinkit for saving my airport day and helping me fly to Singapore fully stocked with snacks!” he added.

In a comment to his post, he wrote that the hack is a “good option for last-minute items” that someone might have forgotten to pack, and in another, he added that what matters is finding an area in the airport where delivery riders are allowed to enter.

Blinkit, which is India’s largest local delivery firm, offers over 7000 items and promises “instant delivery.”

See also  Singapore Polytechnic responds after barring radio DJ from TED talk because of LGBTQ+ themes

Some commenters on the post, which received over 46,000 likes since it was posted on Oct 17, shared similar experiences.

“I once ordered food at the airport before entering. Got the food from the best restaurant at 1/5 of the airport price,” wrote one.

Yes, at T1, you can even book a bike taxi, and it’s the best thing. It saves hundreds on cabs and autos if you don’t have much luggage,” added another.

One commenter, however, wrote that people who avail of Blinkit’s delivery services “enjoy at the expense of their exploitation.”

Earlier this year, some of the company’s workers demanded reforms of India’s gig economy, including better wages and working conditions. /TISG

Read also: Travel hack: Chinese influencer explains why she trusts Singaporean hotel reviews

 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Featured News

Singaporean shares grandfather’s letters from 1970s when he tried to get a bigger HDB flat

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user gave a fascinating peek...
Property

China home prices extend decline in September despite easing measures

CHINA: China’s property prices fell further in September, with...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

China home prices extend decline in September despite easing measures

CHINA: China’s property prices fell further in September, with...

ST Engineering and Siemens Energy secure second contract for floating power plant in Dominican Republic

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering’s Marine business and Siemens Energy have...

Expert flags ‘hundreds of billions’ in losses from AWS outage that affected Reddit, Snapchat, Fortnite, and more

The recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage would “easily...

Village Hotel Sentosa assists in police investigations after Taiwanese guest claims his S$3K was stolen by housekeeping staff

SINGAPORE: Village Hotel Sentosa is working with Singapore police...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //