Travelers flying from mpox high risk regions to undergo temperature checks from today

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: As of today (23 Aug), air passengers and crew members entering Singapore from regions with potential mpox outbreaks, as well as those arriving by sea, will be subject to mandatory temperature checks. This measure is part of a new preventive strategy announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement issued yesterday evening (22 Aug), MOH clarified that despite there being no direct flights between Singapore and countries currently experiencing mpox outbreaks, the decision to implement these precautionary checks stems from a proactive approach to public health. This decision comes in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Temperature and visual screenings will be conducted at both Changi and Seletar airports, and similar procedures will be enforced at maritime ports. Health notices have been prominently displayed at airport checkpoints, advising travelers to adhere to personal health precautions to mitigate the risk of infection.

Passengers and crew members who exhibit symptoms such as fever, rash, or other signs consistent with mpox will be referred for further medical evaluation.

As of yesterday, Singapore has reported 13 cases of mpox this year, all attributed to the milder West African strain, Clade 2. There have been no reported cases of the more severe Central African strain, Clade 1, which has been causing significant concern in Africa.

Authorities are maintaining vigilant surveillance of the global mpox situation, which has thus far been predominantly limited to Africa. Despite reports of severe cases of the Central African strain in Sweden and Thailand, there has been no local transmission of the virus within Singapore.

Travelers are urged to follow the health notices and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others from potential infection.

