SINGAPORE: After a bad experience on the road, a man issued a warning on Facebook, advising other motorists to keep their car doors locked at all times.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday (March 21), Randy Lee wrote about what he described as a “nasty experience” on Sunday afternoon in Toa Payoh.

While Mr Lee was at a traffic junction waiting for the lights to turn green, a man suddenly opened the door of his car and started to yell at him. Shocked, he tried to close his door but couldn’t as the man held on to it forcefully.

“I tried to maintain my composure, not look at him or respond to his ranting, and kept trying to close my car door,” he wrote.

He added that after a short while, the man loosened his hold on the door. Mr Lee was then able to close and lock the door before the man could open it again. He added that by that point, he was praying the light would turn green quickly so he could drive off.

“I was traumatised by what happened and will always keep my car doors locked when driving,” he said.

Mr Lee also added to his post two photos of the man who allegedly opened his car door. In the photos, the man can be seen getting into his vehicle, a grey sedan with Singapore licence plates. His post has since been shared over two dozen times and has also received many comments.

Many netizens asked what caused the other driver to get angry or upset, reasoning that it would be very unusual if someone acted aggressively without being provoked. Some disagreed, however, saying that this type of incident has been known to happen even without provocation.

“No matter what happens, it still doesn’t justify anyone to display hooligan behaviour. Mature adults talk privately, not shout like children in a public setting,” a Facebook user chimed in.

One commenter said that it was possible that the other motorist was experiencing difficulties or issues and added that it’s good advice for a car driver to keep his or her doors locked at all times. Some even suggested that it would be good to install an automatic lock function in one’s vehicle.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Lee for further comments or updates. /TISG

