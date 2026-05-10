‘Transportation cost for NSF and NSmen should be made free’ — Singaporean says, ‘Govt shouldn’t give excuses’

SINGAPORE: A Reddit forum discussion about transport costs for National Service Full-time Servicemen (NSFs) and Operationally Ready National Servicemen (NSmen) found strong support among Singaporeans, especially those who spent years travelling long distances to camps across the island.

The post, shared on the r/NationalServiceSG subreddit platform on May 7, argued that Singaporean men serving National Service shouldn’t have to pay for transport while carrying out their duties. The post writer pointed to the time and opportunity costs tied to National Service, especially as job competition grows tougher.

“I’m a 35% voter, and I’m an NSMen. The locally born youth who serve NS and those who are on reservist duties should have their transportation cost borne by taxpayers for obvious reasons because the 2 years for NSF and 2–4 weeks for reservist men is an opportunity and time cost, especially in SG, where job survival is crucial, and job placement is getting harder due to AI and hordes of immigration thanks to doofus 65%,” the Singaporean wrote in frustration.

He also added that, “If the government intended for its own ministers to receive a salary increment, the boys, young and old, who serve and defend SG in peacetime should have their allowances increased.” The discussion then turned into a deeper conversation about fairness, allowances, and how National Service fits into modern Singapore life.

“There are plenty of servicemen from struggling families living far from camp who can’t cover their travelling expenses…”

Several commenters, mostly Singaporeans, also shared their stories about spending a large part of their allowance just getting to camp.

One former serviceman said he travelled from western Singapore to a camp in the far east every day during full-time service. “I remember [travelling] to and fro [the camp]. MRT + bus fares would be almost $4 per trip,” he wrote.

He also said that while the amount may sound small, it added up fast for NSFs already working long, tiring hours on limited allowances. “It was extremely demoralising to see that the $20 I topped up in my card get sucked up so fast.”

Others pointed out that servicemen usually cannot choose where they are posted, meaning some end up with expensive and exhausting commutes from areas like Tampines to Sungei Gedong or Choa Chu Kang to Pulau Tekong.

One commenter who had already completed his reservist cycle said he agreed with the post writer’s proposal because, “There are plenty of servicemen from struggling families living far from camp,” he wrote, adding, “They can’t choose their unit or camp, nor can they cover their travelling expenses.”

“Many Singaporeans lose out to foreign talents due to their NS obligation. That is why many top management positions are held by foreigners…”

The discussion also exposed a deeper frustration some Singaporeans feel about the long-term impact of National Service on careers and income.

One commenter claimed that Singaporean men, in most cases, lose valuable career momentum due to NS commitments during their key working years.

“I observed that many Singaporeans lose out to foreign talents due to their NS obligation. That is why many top management positions are held by foreigners,” he claimed, arguing employers may prefer workers without reservist disruptions.

Another Singaporean office worker said he regularly gives fellow NSmen car rides to MRT stations because “nobody [really] wants to serve [in NS]” so “the least we can do is make it less painful [for them].”

Some comments drifted into harsher political criticism, while others called for bigger reforms, including higher allowances or even a fully professional army instead of conscription. “Just abolish NS and have a pro army,” one suggested.

Still, the main issue that kept resurfacing was whether servicemen should pay out of pocket just to report for involuntary national duties.

Transport support for lower-income NSFs or those posted far from home

Transport and allowance complaints linked to National Service are not new in Singapore, but the issue appears to be resurfacing more now as living costs continue to rise.

NSFs currently receive monthly allowances rather than salaries, with rates depending on rank and vocation. Transport subsidies already exist in limited forms for some training activities and official duties, but daily public transport fares are generally borne by servicemen themselves.

The discussion among them echoes a growing sentiment that small daily costs can feel heavier when stacked on top of long hours, weekend duties, reservist call-ups, and concerns about career progression.

Public transport fares alone may not sound like a big matter, but for some Singaporeans, the discussion centres on whether the country is doing enough for people expected to give up their time, career opportunities, and personal freedom for national defence.

A practical middle ground could be targeted transport support for lower-income NSFs or those posted far from home. This would ease pressure without turning the matter into another all-or-nothing political fight.