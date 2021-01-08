Home News Featured News Transport Minister makes an exception to reserve beloved Tuas Lamppost

Transport Minister makes an exception to reserve beloved Tuas Lamppost

Located in the West, the lamppost is often used as a pit stop for cyclists making round-island trips and bears and array of unique stickers

Photos: Ong Ye Kung FB

Jewel Stolarchuk

Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung has won praise online after he made an exception to an existing regulation in order to preserve a lamppost that was decorated by cyclists over the years.

The Tuas Lamppost 1 holds a special place in the hearts of many local cyclists. Located in the West, the lamppost is often used as a pit stop for cyclists making round-island trips and bears and array of unique stickers left behind by these cyclists. The lamppost is so famous that it even has its own pin on Google Maps.

Some Singaporeans were saddened when street light maintenance contractors cleared the stickers in a routine inspection but Mr Ong has made an exception to bring the stickers back. The second-term Sembawang GRC MP revealed on Facebook, on Thursday (7 Jan):

“I have discussed with Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving, who in turned discussed with JTC. We decided to make an exception for this lamp post, given that it’s a far out location and a special spot to help cyclists find their way.”

He added: “These are little exceptions to the rule, which do not cause disamenities or pose safety hazards to the public, to brighten up life in Singapore. I should visit this lamp post one day.”

Mr Ong’s decision to make an exception to the rule has won hearts, especially since it is somewhat rare for the authorities to deviate from their standard operating procedures. Expressing their gratitude to the Minister, several netizens praised him for being flexible.

Read the top comments here:

