Trans-Cab taxi driver caught watching TV show during 30-minute ride

SINGAPORE: In a shocking incident that has raised concerns about passenger safety, a Trans-Cab taxi driver was caught watching a Taiwanese variety show on his phone while driving a passenger to their destination. The incident, which occurred on Saturday (16 Sept), and has left many Singaporeans apprehensive about the risks involved in such behavior.

The incident came to light when a startled passenger, who had booked a Trans-Cab via Grab, discovered the taxi driver had placed his phone on the dashboard and was engrossed in a Taiwanese variety show throughout the 30-minute journey.

The passenger, understandably alarmed by the driver’s inattentiveness to the road, captured the incident on their own phone and shared about the incident on citizen journalism portal, Stomp. The passenger’s footage shows the taxi driver seemingly unfazed by the traffic and road conditions while he watched the show.

The incident has since gone viral on social media, with many Singaporeans expressing their concerns and outrage over the taxi driver’s behaviour. While some passengers criticised the driver for driving recklessly and endangering their safety, others were left puzzled by the idea that a TV show could be so compelling as to risk possible suspension by Trans-Cab, one of the prominent taxi operators in Singapore.

Singapore has strict regulations in place to ensure passenger safety, and distracted driving, such as using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, is considered a serious offence.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations while driving, especially when one’s primary responsibility is the safety and well-being of passengers. It also highlights the power of social media in holding individuals and companies accountable for their actions and behaviour.

Passengers are urged to remain vigilant and report any instances of unsafe or irresponsible driving by taxi drivers to the relevant authorities. The incident should also serve as a lesson for all drivers to prioritise road safety and avoid distractions while on duty to prevent potentially catastrophic accidents.

