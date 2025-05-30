Training or just a photo op? Dog school responds to viral ‘happy group shot’

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A video of dogs being made to sit for a long period of time, at times appearing to be forced into place, was widely viewed earlier this week. It sparked a debate among viewers, some of whom felt that dogs should not be treated this way. However, others said they saw nothing wrong.

The video was posted on a local Facebook page by Sabrinna Gwee. The 7-minute-long clip shows a group of dogs in a park with their trainers, where they appear to be posing for pictures.

“Is it really necessary to spend more than 10 minutes tugging at leashes and forcing dogs that clearly don’t want to sit pretty for your ego promotional photos on Instagram?” Ms Gwee asked in the caption to her video, adding that she would prefer for her own dog to be filmed “playing around and having fun.”

She criticised the company behind the photo shoot, writing that she believes “there needs to be more awareness about what goes behind those ‘happy group pictures’ dog daycares post.”

In an update to her post, she wrote that the company, Tails N Trails School For Dogs, had replied to her, but added that she did not want to pursue the matter further.

When The Independent Singapore (TISG) reached out to Tails N Trails for further comment, the owner, Mr Teng, told us that the video had been all about the dogs’ training, which the company discusses with all of its clients. Had Ms Gwee or other observers approached the trainers and expressed their concerns, they would have made this clear, he said, adding that Tails N Trails specialises in individualised training programs for each dog.

Some commenters agreed with Ms Gwee’s point of view. Others, however, especially those who have engaged the services of Tails N Trails, put in a good word for the company, saying that in their experience, the company’s trainers prioritised dogs’ well-being.

The issue was brought to the attention of TISG by one of our readers, Calista Lim, who also found the video troubling.

“Multiple dogs appeared visibly distressed—some trying to wriggle free or look around nervously while others were pulled back into position. This entire process was allegedly carried out purely for social media content,” she said.

Ms Lim also highlighted the trend of using pets for social media content, which she says is on the increase, as well as a lack of regulation or accountability in some pet-related services.

However, Mr Teng told TISG that there may be other companies that use overly forceful methods with dogs, and agreed that there needs to be better regulation of the industry.

As a dog owner herself, Ms Lim added that she understands the importance of capturing fur babies’ significant moments, but added that people should also be mindful that they are not subjected to “long, uncomfortable, and stressful setups—especially under the sweltering Singapore heat.”

In its response to the Facebook video via IG stories, Tails N Trails underlined the importance of training when it comes to keeping dogs safe, posting testimonials from satisfied clients.

“Training sit/stay was more than just a cute photo op to us,” a client wrote, adding that it teaches dogs to learn impulse control so they can go on walks without choking themselves from tugging, as well as be able to tune in to commands in dangerous situations.

Moreover, the dogs that the company has trained have thrived under their care, and they have even saved some from being euthanised. Tails N Trails also invited people who think they mistreat dogs, saying, “come up to us, find out more,” instead of merely posting online. /TISG

