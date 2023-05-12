Traffic police officer taken to hospital after collision with car along BKE

SINGAPORE: A traffic policeman was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car in an accident that occurred on Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday morning (May 10). The incident happened on the section of the expressway heading towards the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

A traffic policeman can be seen sitting on the road leaning on his motorcycle in video footage from the Telegram group SGRoadBlocks. The video also shows the rear of a white car severely damaged. Debris from the vehicles and blood stains are visible on the ground.

The police reported that they received a call for assistance around 7:05 am. The 36-year-old traffic policeman was conscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation. The police have not released any further information about the circumstances leading to the collision.

