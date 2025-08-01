Toto bettor becomes multimillionaire overnight as he wins record-breaking S$12.38 million jackpot

SINGAPORE: A lone punter has scooped a staggering S$12.83 million in the final Toto draw of July, setting a new record for the largest-ever single ticket win in the game’s history.

The winning numbers in Toto Draw 4035, held at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 31, were 7, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, with 37 as the additional number.

Interestingly, the draw featured four consecutive numbers, 19, 20, 21, and 22. Such a sequence is believed to be a first in the history of Singapore Pools’ Group 1 prize wins.

According to Singapore Pools’ official website, the life-changing prize was claimed through a QuickPick Ordinary Entry placed via an online betting account, making the unnamed winner the sole recipient of the top prize after three consecutive draws with no Group 1 winner.

The draw had seen its jackpot swell past the S$10 million mark due to the rollover.

This latest win surpasses the previous single-ticket record set on June 19, when a lone winner walked away with S$12.32 million. This previous record stood for just over six weeks.

While all eyes were on the record-breaking Group 1 prize, the draw also brought good fortune to 20 other winners, each bagging S$73,408 from the Group 2 prize tier.

