TotalEnergies to exit Singapore’s EV charging market by year-end as BlueSG pause triggers network takeover

SINGAPORE: TotalEnergies Charging Services Singapore will withdraw from the country’s electric vehicle (EV) charging market by Dec 31, with all its charging points set to be handed over to other operators. The announcement, made on Thursday (Nov 27), marks a major reshaping of Singapore’s public EV charging landscape — one that follows closely after BlueSG’s sudden pause of its signature point-to-point car-sharing service.

According the Channel News Asia (CNA), a spokesperson for TotalEnergies confirmed that the company signed a termination agreement with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which took effect on Sep 30. The move, they said, was directly prompted by BlueSG’s decision to halt operations earlier this year.

TotalEnergies operated about 1,400 charging points across 350 HDB carparks, making it one of the most prominent charge-point operators in the country. It was also the appointed charging partner for BlueSG, which for years had been the only platform offering point-to-point EV car-sharing in Singapore.

CNA added that BlueSG’s “strategic pause” in August — with plans to return only in 2026 — left a gap in usage demand. As a result, TotalEnergies sought LTA’s agreement to terminate its contract.

The company stressed that this exit “has no impact” on its other business activities here, adding that it “remains committed to supporting the Singapore Green Plan and the region’s energy transition needs”.

SP Mobility takes over a major portion of the network

As part of the transition, SP Mobility will take over 63 of TotalEnergies’ charging stations, amounting to 250 charging points, starting Nov 28. These sites span several mature and newer towns, including Bedok, Bishan, Hougang and Punggol.

SP Mobility said it will gradually bring these chargers onto its own platform, with the switch expected to finish by Dec 19. Integration works will begin on Dec 8, and users will start seeing these chargers appear on the SP app progressively from that day.

LTA also clarified that since these charging points sit within Singapore’s public charging network, the government arranged for operators already active in HDB carparks to take over the sites at no additional cost. The goal, LTA said, quoted by CNA, is to “reap operational and maintenance synergies” while ensuring continuity for EV users.

What this means for Singaporeans

TotalEnergies’ departure is one of the biggest changes to Singapore’s EV charging ecosystem in recent years — and its impact will be felt in several ways.

For EV drivers, the most immediate concern is convenience. The LTA has ensured that all charging points will be transferred smoothly, but it’s still possible, even probable, that users may experience short periods of disruption or platform adjustments. This is to allow operators to migrate their systems and update apps. Still, with SP Mobility stepping in quickly, the charging coverage in HDB estates — where most EV users live — should remain largely intact.

More broadly, the move underscores how dependent charging infrastructure can be on adjacent services. TotalEnergies’ network was built with BlueSG’s operations in mind. When the car-sharing model paused, the ecosystem around it shifted, too.

This demonstrates how Singapore’s evolving EV landscape is still finding its footing as the country pushes toward 60,000 charging points by 2030 under the Singapore Green Plan.

For regular residents, the change also signals that Singapore’s EV infrastructure is still in an adjustment period; new operators may bring new app workflows, different pricing models or changes in availability, but the overall aim remains consistent. It will always be about keeping public charging accessible, reliable and aligned with long-term sustainability goals.

