Aeroline returns from suspension ahead of schedule as travellers question what happens next

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: Premium coach operator Aeroline is back on the road — and earlier than anyone expected. After being slapped with a one-month suspension for using unapproved pick-up and drop-off points, the company surprised passengers by resuming its Malaysia–Singapore services on Nov 28, almost a week ahead of schedule.

The early return was announced on Aeroline’s Facebook page on Nov 25, where the operator thanked passengers warmly for their patience throughout the suspension. “Your trust carried us when our buses could not,” the post read.

Why was Aeroline suspended in the first place?

Aeroline services were supposed to be suspended from Nov 6 until Dec 5.

According to SAYS, the suspension came after Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) found that Aeroline had repeatedly picked up and dropped off passengers at non-designated locations, including Corus KLCC, 1 Utama, and Sunway Pyramid. This happened in February, May and again in October, despite earlier reminders to use Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) as required.

Additionally, it has been consistently explained that using approved terminals is not about inconveniencing passengers but about ensuring safe, regulated operations. Approved areas allow officers to better manage congestion and keep passengers safe, since buses operating at random roadside spots can create hazards for both travellers and nearby traffic.

Are the old pick-up points coming back?

A quick check on Aeroline’s website shows that services departing from Singapore’s HarbourFront Centre will still be dropping passengers off at Corus Hotel KLCC starting Nov 28. An Aeroline spokesperson also told The Straits Times, quoted by SAYS, that routes from 1 Utama and Sunway Pyramid will resume under what they called an “indefinite transition period.”

SAYS added that in replies to customers online, Aeroline was even more direct, assuring them that “all our locations remain the same: Corus Hotel, Sunway Pyramid, and One Utama.”

This means regular travellers can breathe easier for now because familiar pick-up points are back. Still, the long-term arrangement remains unclear, and many passengers are keeping an eye out for future changes.

The bigger picture: A balance between safety and convenience

Behind this whole issue is a long-running tug-of-war between convenience and regulation. While TBS is a proper terminal with controlled facilities, it sits about 15 km from Kuala Lumpur’s city centre, which makes connections inconvenient for travellers without private transport. That’s why many stakeholders — from malls to passengers to tourism players — have pushed hard for mall-based pick-up points to stay.

On Nov 11, Transport Minister Anthony Loke clarified that the government never intended to force operators into TBS. He said some companies had created the impression that terminals were compulsory, but in reality, the rule is simply that operators must run services from “a safe, licensed area,” SAYS reports.

Loke stressed that safety remains the priority, but added that authorities are working with malls and councils to streamline approvals. The goal, he explained, is to strike a balance between convenience and safety.

Netizens react

Online, Aeroline’s return sparked a wave of comments from netizens ranging from excitement to mild confusion. Many travellers expressed relief that the familiar yellow buses were back, but they also wanted clearer details about what to expect once the “transition period” ends.

One user asked bluntly, “Please advise us on the full details.” Another wrote, “Thank you to the authorities for hearing the customers of Aeroline. Hope all pickups and dropoff [points] remain the same.”

Others were simply happy to see the service returning. “It’s definitely good news to hear you are resuming your service. Looking forward to your updated route and schedules,” one commenter said. Meanwhile, another asked the question on many people’s minds: “Pick up and drop off at the same location?”

The overall mood was positive, but the comments made one thing clear: passengers want consistency, and they want clarity. For now, Aeroline’s usual pick-up points are back — but the long-term picture is still unfolding.

As the holiday season approaches, most travellers seem content that the service is running again. What happens next, however, will depend on how ongoing discussions between authorities, malls and operators shape the future of Malaysia–Singapore coach travel.

