SINGAPORE: How often do you encounter a sleepy driver? This was the question an online user asked Singaporeans in an online forum on Monday (Jan 13) after claiming to have encountered not one but two sleepy drivers in a day.

“For context, it’s been raining heavily these past few days, and the roads were semi-flooded in some areas,” the post read. “This made me extra paranoid when taking rides.”

As for the first incident, the man shared, “I was heading to my girlfriend’s place, travelling from the west to the east. My Gojek driver literally fell asleep while driving—his head was tilting downwards, and he wasn’t even looking at the road.

I had to ask him if he wanted to stop and do something to wake himself up, but he politely declined and continued driving. Thankfully, I reached my destination safely, but it was quite a scary experience.”

The second incident allegedly took place around 2 am. “I booked a Grab to go home,” he wrote. “It was still raining heavily, and the PIE was semi-flooded, with puddles scattered along the overtaking lane.

This driver was going over 100km/h, swerving left and right through the puddles. The only thing slowing him down was when the car hit the puddles, which made it lose control slightly and slow down abruptly. But he didn’t seem to care about the risk of skidding or crashing.

At one point, I was legit fearing for my life. After a terrifying 30 minutes on the highway, the car exited near my place. When we reached a red traffic light, the driver had no intention of stopping until I shouted, ‘Bro, redlight!’

He immediately jammed the brakes. That seemed to wake him up for the rest of the trip, but I’m sure he was falling asleep on the highway as well. It felt like the car hitting puddles was the only thing keeping him somewhat awake.

I understand that drivers are working hard to earn money, but falling asleep at the wheel is so dangerous and irresponsible. To all drivers out there, if you’re tired or sleepy, please take a break!”