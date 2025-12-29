TikToker files police report over alleged ‘shadow ban,’ draws mixed reactions from netizens

SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based TikToker has unwittingly become the internet’s latest source of entertainment after an image of what appears to be a police report he lodged over an alleged TikTok “shadow ban” began circulating online.

The document, which was shared by Facebook user Liao JunQin in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday (Dec 28), shows the man venting his frustration over his declining viewership on the platform.

In the report, the TikToker claimed he felt “hidden, silenced, and cut off from the audience I have worked tirelessly to reach.” Despite “consistently creating and sharing content,” he said that “most of my posts barely reach more than a few hundred viewers,” leaving him feeling that his efforts were “stifled, as if my voice is being deliberately suppressed.”

Convinced that this was more than a simple dip in engagement, he went on to ask a question that quickly caught the attention of netizens. “Must I truly consider filing a lawsuit against TikTok or its CEO, Chew Shou Zi, before this shadow ban will ever be lifted?” he wrote.

He added, “Time and again, Magistrate Ng from the State Courts has reminded me that if I cannot afford legal counsel, I may always stand alone and represent myself in court. I turn to you now, seeking your advice and guidance on this matter.”

“Does this person think that the police are so free?”

In the comments, several netizens doubted the document’s authenticity.

One insisted that the “letter was fake,” and another argued it was not real because the police report’s format was incorrect.

Meanwhile, a few others ridiculed the man, with one saying that “the police officer who typed the document must have been trying hard not to laugh.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “I agree with him. Obviously, a multi-billion-dollar company has its sights on his content; they all are conspiring to stop his content from going out. He’s actually James Bond.”

A third commenter said, “Might as well sue Singapore Pools because he is under shadow ban and did not win a 10-million-dollar lottery ticket because of the ban.”

A fourth added, “Does this person think that the police are so free??? Next time, he will probably call the police even when he has constipation.”

Some, however, urged others to be more compassionate toward the man. One said, “No need to waste time posting stupid things like this. This guy clearly has mental issues, and you are shaming him publicly.”

TikTok Shadow Ban

According to social media automation platform Outfy, TikTok shadow bans tend to occur when users share content that includes hate speech, bullying, harassment, violence, nudity, or other forms of harmful behaviour.

Users may also find themselves shadowbanned for incorporating copyrighted music or videos, including flagged or banned hashtags, posting too frequently, engaging in spam-like activity, being reported repeatedly, or due to occasional platform errors or technical glitches.

