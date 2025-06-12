‘Please teach Singaporeans how to drive a car on the highway’ video goes viral

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A video showcasing the bad manners of a driver in a Singapore-registered car posted on TikTok last week has gone viral, getting viewed over 700,000 times in the past few days.

The video, posted on @abamsado1988’s account on June 4, is captioned in Malay: “The best Bezza 🫡 owner, please teach Singaporeans how to drive a car on the highway.”

The 26-second clip was taken from the dash cam of a vehicle that followed a black Mazda with a Singapore number plate. In the middle of substantial traffic, the impatient driver of the Singapore-registered Mazda uses the shoulder—usually reserved for use as an emergency lane— in an attempt to cut the queue and overtake a red car in front of it.

- Advertisement -

However, the driver’s attempts at an illicit overtake are thwarted by a white Bezza in front, which blocks the car by also temporarily getting on the shoulder.

The Singapore-registered car is then forced to go back to its original place behind the red car.

In the comments section on TikTok, many called out not only the driver of the Mazda but Singaporean motorists in general, who don’t exactly have the best reputation in that country.

“Because in his country they don’t do it, they do it in other countries,” one wrote.

- Advertisement -

“Even if they get sued, they can still go home calmly because they are not afraid of Malaysian law,” chimed in another.

A TikTok user said that they regularly see Singapore-registered cars using the emergency lane.

Others underlined that Singaporean motorists need to behave themselves when they drive in Malaysia.

Many also praised the driver of the Bezza, saluting them for their quick thinking.

- Advertisement -

“Bezza legend,” one wrote.

Unfortunately, this is not the only incident of a Singaporean motorist behaving badly in Malaysia. Last weekend, a Singaporean man was arrested after a road rage incident wherein he got into an altercation with a Malaysian man. Not only did he allegedly bump and spit at the man, but he was also caught on video kicking the BMW that the Malaysian man was driving.

The Malaysian man filed a complaint against the Singaporean national over the incident, which occurred before 3:00 p.m. near Taman Ungku Tun Aminah in Johor Bahru on Saturday (June 8). He was arrested a few hours later, according to Johor Baru (North) district police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh. Police from Johor Bahru said that the Singaporean man tested negative for drugs and that he has no prior criminal record. /TISG

Read also: SG man arrested in JB after road rage video goes viral