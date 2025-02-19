BALI: A popular global destination, Bali, Indonesia, has long been a haven for tourists, backpackers, and digital nomads alike. However, according to an article from The Bali Sun, as the number of visitors to the island continues to grow, some local business owners are increasingly frustrated with the spending habits of certain tourist groups. In particular, there are rising concerns about the impact of low-spending tourists on the livelihood of small businesses that form the backbone of Bali’s tourism economy.

The strain of “flip-flop tourists”

In Bali’s bustling tourism hotspots, the so-called “flip-flop tourists,” or “turis sandal jepit”, are becoming a common source of tension among local entrepreneurs. These visitors, primarily backpackers or budget travellers, are often known for their frugal spending habits. Many businesses report instances where tourists occupy tables or stalls for extended periods without making substantial purchases. Ibu Parubaya, a fish restaurant owner in Kedonganan Fish Market, shared her experience of having to ask tourists to leave after spending hours chatting without buying enough to justify the space they occupied.

Such behaviour not only takes up valuable seating but also discourages other potential customers from patronising the stall. Business owners are becoming more vocal about their frustrations with this trend, highlighting the imbalance between the foot traffic generated by these low-spending tourists and the revenue they bring in.

Balancing mass tourism with quality visitors

The Bali Marginal Tourism Actors Alliance, represented by Wayan Puspa Negara, recognizes that there are distinct categories of tourists arriving on the island. These range from budget-conscious backpackers to high-spending luxury travellers. According to Negara, Bali’s tourism industry could benefit from a shift towards more quality-driven tourism. He suggests that adopting a model similar to Bhutan’s—where the number of tourists is controlled, and they must pay premium fees for a more exclusive experience—might help to manage the influx of visitors and boost the island’s tourism economy in the long run.

While some industry figures champion the idea of filtering tourists for higher quality, there are concerns about the potential collapse of small businesses that depend on mid-range and budget travellers. A drastic shift towards attracting only high-end tourists could undermine the livelihoods of thousands of businesses catering to less affluent visitors. Thus, finding the right balance between mass tourism and quality-driven travel remains a significant challenge.

Government action and the future of Bali tourism

The government is beginning to take notice of the growing frustration among some business owners. The government is considering measures to address this issue, including signage outlining tourist dos and don’ts. These billboards will aim to foster respect for local businesses and encourage more responsible behaviour from tourists.

However, striking the right balance between maintaining Bali’s status as a global tourism hub while also safeguarding the interests of local entrepreneurs will require thoughtful planning. Many experts believe that mass tourism remains crucial for many businesses, as it supports the livelihoods of a large portion of the population. Still, steps towards a more sustainable and quality-focused tourism model may offer a way forward, benefiting both the local economy and the island’s natural resources.

As Bali grapples with these challenges, the future of tourism on the island may depend on how effectively it can address the tension between catering to diverse visitor demographics and preserving the well-being of its local businesses.