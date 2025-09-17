// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
28.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photos: Bernama
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Tiger carcass with 6 gunshot wounds to head found in boot of Malaysian SUV

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysian authorities arrested three men after discovering the carcass of a tiger in the trunk of an SUV stopped at a roadblock in Mersing. The tiger was found with six gunshot wounds to its head.

According to reports from China Press and Sin Chew Daily, the arrests followed public reports of suspected illegal hunting. The Federal Reserve Unit at Bukit Aman said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16) that it worked in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Department and the Johor Forestry Department to carry out a crackdown operation around protected areas.

During the operation, authorities seized items worth RM294,007 (about S$88,910), including the tiger’s carcass, the SUV used in the case, and four mobile phones.

The three suspects, aged between 28 and 49, were unable to produce permits to possess or store protected animals when questioned by enforcement officers and were immediately taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that the tiger is believed to have been caught in a trap before being shot to death. Sin Chew Daily reported that one of the suspects had originally intended to capture other wild animals, but instead trapped a Malayan tiger. He allegedly attempted to smuggle the carcass for profit.

See also  Bandar Malaysia's ambitious development: A 50-year vision for Kuala Lumpur's future

Authorities said the case will be investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. Offenders convicted under the act face fines of up to RM1 million (S$306,292), a maximum jail term of 10 years, or both.

Hot this week

Malaysia

50% off discounts at mixed rice stalls spark chaos and debate over fairness

MALAYSIA: A well-intentioned promotion to cut food waste has...
Singapore News

Rare 6.3m whale carcass found in Singapore waters

SINGAPORE: The 6.3m-long carcass of a baleen whale was...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Rare 6.3m whale carcass found in Singapore waters

SINGAPORE: The 6.3m-long carcass of a baleen whale was...

Signalling fault disrupts East–West Line services between Aljunied and Tanah Merah; normal service resumes this morning

SINGAPORE: Train services on the East–West Line (EWL) between...

Signal fault disrupts Thomson–East Coast Line between Woodlands North and Bayshore; services resume after morning delay

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Thomson–East Coast Line (TEL) faced...

New IMH study reveals 4 suicide warning signs often missed by loved ones

SINGAPORE: A new study by the Institute of Mental...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //