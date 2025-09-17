Tiger carcass with 6 gunshot wounds to head found in boot of Malaysian SUV

MALAYSIA: Malaysian authorities arrested three men after discovering the carcass of a tiger in the trunk of an SUV stopped at a roadblock in Mersing. The tiger was found with six gunshot wounds to its head.

According to reports from China Press and Sin Chew Daily, the arrests followed public reports of suspected illegal hunting. The Federal Reserve Unit at Bukit Aman said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16) that it worked in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Department and the Johor Forestry Department to carry out a crackdown operation around protected areas.

During the operation, authorities seized items worth RM294,007 (about S$88,910), including the tiger’s carcass, the SUV used in the case, and four mobile phones.

The three suspects, aged between 28 and 49, were unable to produce permits to possess or store protected animals when questioned by enforcement officers and were immediately taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that the tiger is believed to have been caught in a trap before being shot to death. Sin Chew Daily reported that one of the suspects had originally intended to capture other wild animals, but instead trapped a Malayan tiger. He allegedly attempted to smuggle the carcass for profit.

Authorities said the case will be investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010. Offenders convicted under the act face fines of up to RM1 million (S$306,292), a maximum jail term of 10 years, or both.