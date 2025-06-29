// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, October 5, 2025
Photos: Sin Chew Daily
1 min.Read

Three youngsters arrested within 48 hours in Cyberjaya dorm murder case

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

The police in Malaysia have arrested three suspects in connection with their investigation into the murder of a female college student found dead in her dormitory last week.

The victim, 20-year-old Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara, was discovered deceased in her room at Mutiara Ville, Cyberjaya, at around 11am on Wednesday, (June 25). Maniishapriet, originally from Kuching, Sarawak, was a physiotherapy undergraduate at the University of Cyberjaya.

According to Sepang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Hisham, the three suspects — two women and one man aged between 19 and 20 — were all known to the victim.

One male suspect, apprehended in Johor Bahru, is reportedly the boyfriend of one of Maniishapriet’s roommates and is believed to be a key figure in the case.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, and we will be applying to the court to remand them for further investigation,” the Assistant Commissioner said in a statement.

The arrests were carried out in a coordinated operation involving the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Selangor Police Headquarters, and the Sepang District Police Headquarters. The operation took place between 9am on June 26 and 2am on June 27, with arrests made in Johor Bahru, Limbang, and Negeri Sembilan.

See also  Sarawak Health director says state to include 200,000 foreigners in Covid-19 vaccination plan

At the time of the incident, Maniishapriet was the only student left in the dormitory, as her five classmates had returned home for the school holidays. She was reportedly studying alone in preparation for upcoming exams.

Local publication Sin Chew Daily reported that the victim was found naked, with a towel suspected to be stained with male semen at the scene.

While initial suspicions pointed towards sexual assault, the forensic autopsy later confirmed that Maniishapriet had not been sexually assaulted prior to her death.

Investigations are ongoing.

// Fallback
setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000);

Singapore Politics

