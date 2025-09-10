// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Photo: Facebook/Korat Next Step
Asia
1 min.Read

Three-year-old boy dies after being left alone in car that caught fire

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

THAILAND: A three-year-old boy was burned to death after being left alone in a parked car that suddenly caught fire while his guardians went mushroom picking in a nearby forest.

According to the Bangkok Post, police received a report at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday (Sept 8) of a vehicle fire in Ban Noen District.

Rescue teams arriving at the scene found a black Chevrolet sedan engulfed in flames with the child still inside. The blaze was too intense for rescuers to approach, preventing any attempt to save the boy.

Witnesses told authorities that prior to the incident, four women had driven the boy from Ban Khok Phatthana to Ban Noen to collect mushrooms. They left him asleep in the car and went into the forest.

Shortly after, witnesses reported hearing loud noises before the vehicle burst into flames.

The women rushed back and tried to rescue the child, but were unable to reach him due to the severity of the fire. They then called for help.

Initial reports suggest the blaze may have been triggered by a tyre burst, though this has not been confirmed. Forensic officers are investigating the exact cause of the fire and will carry out an autopsy to establish the cause of the boy’s death.

Investigations are ongoing.

