Tuesday, February 17, 2026
Photo: 8world
Three people were hospitalized after fire breaks out on the ground floor of Hougang HDB block

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A ground floor of a HDB flat located in Hougang, where building materials were stored, recently caught fire, causing black smoke to rise up to about 13 stories high and resulting in people being hospitalized due to smoke inhalation. 

As reported by 8world, a netizen shared that after the fire broke out, there were about 30 to 40 people who evacuated to the ground floor of the building. However, the evacuation process took a while because there were many elderly people residing in the area. 

In response to queries, the Civil Defense Force admitted that the authorities received a report that a fire indeed occurred at the said location.

The fire involved building materials stored on the ground floor, and police, with the help of the members of the public, used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the Civil Defence Force arrived. Furthermore, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Unfortunately, three people were taken to Singapore General Hospital because they needed medical assistance after inhaling too much smoke. 

In a similar fire-related news report, a food delivery driver borrowed a personal mobility aid (PMA) from a friend to use for his job, but it accidentally caught fire during its first charge. 

Fortunately, the man woke up just in time to notice the blaze, and this prompted him and his wife to leave their premises in panic. 

When reporters visited the unit, they found out that the interior of the place was severely damaged, and many items in the living room were blackened by the fire.  More so, the floor was covered in ash.

“I tried to put out the fire with water, but it didn’t work; the fire only weakened slightly. I immediately rushed back into the room and pulled my wife out. After we got out and closed the wooden door, we heard several explosions inside,” the man said.

Read more about the news story here

