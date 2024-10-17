SINGAPORE: Three adjacent shophouses in the bustling Jalan Besar area have been listed for sale with a guide price of $44 million.

The properties, which are being marketed by Knight Frank, are open for purchase via public tender.

The three-storey shophouses cover a combined land area of 6,378 square feet and offer a gross floor area of approximately 13,000 square feet.

Situated near prominent landmarks such as TRIO, Mustafa Centre, Tekka Centre, and City Square Mall, the property presents a prime investment opportunity in a vibrant commercial district.

The ground floor of the shophouses has the potential for leasing to food and beverage (F&B) outlets, while the upper floors are well-suited for co-working spaces, adding flexibility for various business ventures.

The sale is open to both local and foreign investors.

Notably, no Seller’s Stamp Duty (SSD) or Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) charges are applicable to the transaction, making it an attractive proposition for prospective buyers.

Knight Frank is managing the tender process, with the sale set to close on 15 Nov at 3 pm.