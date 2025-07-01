// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 6, 2025
Photo: Facebook/Joanne Wong
In the Hood
Less than 1 min.Read

Three injured in seven-car pileup along AYE

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving seven vehicles along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) took place on Saturday morning (28 June).

The accident, which occurred in the direction of Tuas near the Pioneer Road North exit, involved a private car, three lorries and three motorcycles, according to the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at around 8am. When rescuers arrived, they found that one of the lorry drivers had been trapped in the driver’s seat.

Hydraulic rescue equipment was deployed to free the 38-year-old man.

In total, three individuals were taken conscious to the National University Hospital. They included the lorry driver who had to be extricated, as well as two motorcyclists aged 37 and 38.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles blocking several lanes of the expressway, with debris scattered across the road.

Investigations are ongoing.

