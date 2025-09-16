// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
1 min.Read

Three cars scratched in the last two months at Choa Chu Kang car park by suspected pranksters

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Car owners have reported that suspected pranksters have damaged at least three cars at the Choa Chu Kang car park over the past two months.

At the multi-storey car park at Block 462A, Chai Chu Kang Avenue 4, cars were seen with scratches and dents. Recently, people have reported that suspicious strangers have been entering and leaving the area. 

On catching the culprit

Reporters visiting the area found the car park has five floors, with a grocery on the first floor and some HDB flats and a pickleball court nearby. The majority of the floors were full of cars, which were constantly coming in and out. 

One car owner told the reporters that he usually parked on the second floor, and he noticed last month two or three scratches on his car’s body. “I usually leave early and come back late, but I don’t use the car frequently, and yet these scratches appeared one after another,” the car owner said. 

See also  Spotted: Car allegedly takes nearby footpath to avoid gantry at carpark

Another car owner told Lianhe Zaobao that he had been living in the area for 28 years, and he had parked his car on the second floor of the car park without any problems until lately. However, he discovered last month scratches on his car’s body and a dent next to the windshield. He declared that he had his car serviced regularly,  so he noticed the damage right away. 

I suspected someone was deliberately doing it as a prank, but I couldn’t find the perpetrator. I subsequently spent about $80 to repair the dent near the windshield,” the man remarked. 

The man also shared that once, while washing his car, he noticed three strange men and women wandering around the parking lot suspiciously. In a video, one of the women was seen walking in the parking lot, and after learning that someone was inside a car, she hid behind a pillar and took out her phone to film. Their suspicious behaviour made the man conclude that they were not local residents. 

See also  Singaporeans advised to be alert, scams on the rise

He also revealed that another private-hire car owner had the same unfortunate experience, but the dashcam of the car did not capture the culprit. 

According to the Singapore Penal Code, mischief is an act that harms or damages someone else’s property. If found guilty of general mischief (under section 426 of the Penal Code), one can be jailed for up to two years.

Hot this week

Asia

China’s history rewrite: Weaponising WWII docs to isolate Taiwan and rewrite reality

TAIPEI: China is intentionally mischaracterising World War Two-era documents...
Asia

Gen Z’s uprising: Asia’s youth are shaking governments—and refusing to back down

NEPAL/INDONESIA: Although separated by two thousand miles, Nepal and...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at...

Another day, another train disruption, but some in Singapore are keeping score

SINGAPORE: There were two disruptions to train services in...

SG man & Vietnamese wife each fined S$3,500 for lying to ICA about living together; man charged woman S$1K monthly marriage fee

SINGAPORE: A couple has been slapped with a substantial...

Foreign freelancers beware: Those caught without work passes face up to S$20K fine, 2 years’ jail

SINGAPORE: In a joint statement issued late last week,...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //