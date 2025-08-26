Thomson Medical Group set to pump S$5.5 billion to build Johor Bay super project in SEZ

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group is set to pump S$5.5 billion to launch Johor Bay, a mixed-use development comprising a private hospital as well as commercial and residential properties.

The project, which is touted to be one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will span 10.52 hectares within the Johor Bahru-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

The core feature of the planned development will be a 1,000-bed private hospital that will house specialist wards, elderly care facilities, and a dedicated life science building to support medical research.

In addition to healthcare facilities, Johor Bay will include luxury residences, five-star hotels, as well as commercial and lifestyle areas.

Johor Bay is set to be built just 1.2 kilometres from the upcoming Bukit Chagar MRT station and only minutes from the Johor-Singapore Causeway and the regional ferry terminal.

Thomson Medical indicates that the scale and integrated nature of Johor Bay will position it as a significant hub for healthcare and lifestyle development in the region.