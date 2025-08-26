// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
32.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Thomson Medical Group
Singapore News
Less than 1 min.Read

Thomson Medical Group set to pump S$5.5 billion to build Johor Bay super project in SEZ

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group is set to pump S$5.5 billion to launch Johor Bay, a mixed-use development comprising a private hospital as well as commercial and residential properties.

The project, which is touted to be one of the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, will span 10.52 hectares within the Johor Bahru-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

The core feature of the planned development will be a 1,000-bed private hospital that will house specialist wards, elderly care facilities, and a dedicated life science building to support medical research.

In addition to healthcare facilities, Johor Bay will include luxury residences, five-star hotels, as well as commercial and lifestyle areas.

Johor Bay is set to be built just 1.2 kilometres from the upcoming Bukit Chagar MRT station and only minutes from the Johor-Singapore Causeway and the regional ferry terminal.

Thomson Medical indicates that the scale and integrated nature of Johor Bay will position it as a significant hub for healthcare and lifestyle development in the region.

See also  INTERVIEW - World's growing inequality is 'ticking time bomb' - Nobel laureate Yunus

Hot this week

Business

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...
Business

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Motorcycle crushed under Causeway Link bus in Second Link accident

SINGAPORE: A motorcycle was crushed under a cross-border public...

Hungry commuter jokes ‘consider being full first’ before driving back across the Causeway

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: The Causeway jams have long been a source...

Pioneer resident claims delivery rider took a photo of parcel he delivered, then stole it

SINGAPORE: A woman took to a popular local complaint...

Singaporeans’ reactions mixed as SingPost phases out SAM kiosks after decades of service

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have had mixed reactions to Singapore Post...

Business

Singapore Telco shake-up: Mergers spark hope, but price war far from over

SINGAPORE: According to the latest Singapore Business Review report,...

835-bed student housing project in Perth marks Mapletree’s first foray into Australia

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: Mapletree Investments has made its first move...

Can young Singaporeans still become millionaires? One self-made millionaire-entrepreneur thinks so — Here’s why

SINGAPORE: In a world where inflation is rising, competition...

Singaporeans’ reactions mixed as SingPost phases out SAM kiosks after decades of service

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have had mixed reactions to Singapore Post...

Singapore Politics

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

© The Independent Singapore