‘This place does not deserve 1.8 stars’ — TikToker says after tasting $16 fried rice at the ‘worst-rated restaurant’ in Singapore

SINGAPORE: In a country of people unafraid to give their opinions on food, one TikTok user bravely set out to try Singapore’s “worst-rated restaurant” but came away saying he would add it to his favourites.

TikTok user @drigmo went over to the Forum Seafood Village Restaurant at Boat Quay to sample the dishes that have earned the eatery an average of 1.8 stars on Google. Trip Advisor and sethlui.com have also been less than friendly.

Surprisingly, however, drigmo appeared to enjoy the experience, and his TikTok video has gone viral, getting over 241,000 views since he posted it in mid-July.

He did admit, however, that his goal was to leave a “glowing review” for the restaurant, but added that he can’t lie about the experience.

drigmo first had the $16 Fried Rice with Diced Chicken, which he described as “smelling decent” with “fragrant rice and tender chicken,” and which he rated a 7 out of 10 with “no complaints.”

He then tried the $26 Sweet and Sour Chicken, which was “crispy.” The TikTok user said that the main complaint was the price point, which people have found expensive.

“Do I think it’s expensive? I got 20 pieces for $26, it’s definitely on the higher end,” he said, before giving the dish a 6.4 out of 10.

This was followed by six pieces of Chicken Satay, which cost $15. He liked the charred taste of the meat and the peanut sauce and gave it an 8 out of 10, though he noted that it was the most expensive satays he’s had.

His highest rate was 8.2 out of 10, which was given to the oysters. It was the first time for drigmo to try oysters, and he said they tasted fresh. They’re also $12 per piece.

His verdict: “Overall, this place does not deserve 1.8 stars. The food is decent, the view is great but the price is a bit on the high side.” /TISG

