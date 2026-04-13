‘This is my home’: Singaporeans say they would not retire in Malaysia despite lower costs

SINGAPORE: While retiring across the border could stretch one’s savings further, not all Singaporeans think it is worth it.

In a recent Reddit thread, many made it clear they would still prefer to spend their golden years in Singapore.

The discussion started after a Malaysian user asked, “Singaporeans, would you settle down in Malaysia?”

They added, “Plenty of us Malaysians dream of working in Singapore for the higher pay. It’s literally a cheat code (if you manage your expenses well) to an early retirement back home. This made me wonder if it’s common at all among Singaporeans to choose to retire in Malaysia due to its lower cost of living and how close we are in terms of cultural norms and experiences? Just a random thought I had today.”

“I will stay because this is my home.”

In response, many Singaporeans said they would not relocate to Malaysia despite the lower cost of living, with safety emerging as their main concern. Several shared that they value the sense of security and everyday ease they experience in Singapore, from being able to leave their belongings unattended in public places to taking walks at night without worry.

One wrote, “Absolutely not. Once you’re older, the last thing you want to do is to move somewhere less convenient and safe. Easy to say when you’re still able and moving about but not when you’re above 60.”

Another individual said, “Not for me. I’m too used to leaving my bag and walk away to order my food at a hawker/coffeeshop. I enjoy taking walk at nights while scrolling my phone. I like how my block, corridor, neighbourhood is clean. I like that there are no random people drinking alcohol below my house at night.”

A few also expressed a deeper emotional attachment, saying that despite Singapore’s high cost of living and fast-paced environment, it is still “home.”

One explained, “Singapore is super competitive, stressful, humid, and costly for housing, cars, and restaurants, but I will stay because this is my home. No matter the exchange rates, big house, cheaper cars, petrol, shopping, or restaurants in Malaysia, it isn’t my home, and I will always feel different and unsure when the security situation or rules change.”

“In Singapore, my medical care is assured. I feel safe and comfortable with my neighbours. My relatives, colleagues, and friends are all around, not too far away. The safety and welfare of my family mean the world to me. I will never trade in or monetise it for a fistful of dollars.”

Practical considerations came up, too. Some highlighted that Malaysia’s more car-centric lifestyle could be a challenge in old age, with one noting they “can’t imagine having to drive everywhere at 60 or 70.”

Moreover, a number of users reflected on what keeps them rooted in Singapore despite the costs.

One said, “Singapore is a great place for active ageing. Undeniably expensive but extremely convenient. I guess I will stay in Singapore and tighten my belt.”

Another user listed what they love about living in the city-state.

“These are the things I really appreciate in Singapore. Off the top of my head: accessibility to the arts: museums and cyclical exhibitions like the recent Monet, accessibility to the various sports facilities, accessibility to learning new skills, and ability and freedom as a woman to walk in any attire and jog anywhere, at any hours. Traffic jams are there sometimes but never hellish. Also, I appreciate that food’s not so great here, so I don’t turn overweight/obese.”

That said, not everyone ruled it out completely. A smaller group of Singaporeans shared that they would consider retiring in Malaysia.

One said, “Of course. Malaysia’s a great country to live in, all things considered. People are warm and friendly; I love speaking to them. I even married a Malaysian. Saying this as a local who loves Singapore, by the way.”

Another commented, “Why not? I would retire there. Maybe somewhere away from the big cities. Malaysia in many ways reminds me of Singapore in the 60s to 80s.”

In other news, a 37-year-old man shared on Reddit that he feels conflicted after his girlfriend suggested reducing the S$5,000 allowance he gives his elderly parents while still expecting at least S$10,000 a month from him.

In his post on the r/asksg forum, he said he has never been married and has been dating his 32-year-old girlfriend, who is divorced with two children, for five years.

Read more: Singapore man says girlfriend wants parents’ allowance cut while taking $10K from him monthly