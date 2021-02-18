This IG account will show you what never to do at F&B outlets

- Advertisement -

Singapore—If you’ve been an entitled, demanding, or unreasonable customer at a restaurant lately, watch out. You may just recognize yourself in one of the posts in a new Instagram page dedicated to the most challenging F&B patrons and situations in the country.

Head on over to @fnbsays.sg and take a look for yourself. The entries, written by the staff of eateries, range from hilarious to truly cringe-worthy.

They will also cause you to think twice, or even more times, before lashing out at restaurant staff.

The account, which started in June of last year. is anonymous and says that it is for “Amplifying voices in the F&B industry.”

- Advertisement -

It’s also unafraid to bring on the snark.

Here are our top takeaways:

Don’t be a cheapskate. You’ll regret it.

There are people who visit restaurants just because they hate wearing masks

Sorry, your birthday means nothing.

Some people are just ridiculous.

Put your cellphone down and make eye contact

Mind your kids (or teach them proper manners)

It’s hard work and sometimes people are mean

Just wear your mask.

Good manners and kindness go a long way.

They’ve found the upside to Covid.

Babies count too.

They. Notice. Everything.

Treat servers in the way you want to be treated.

We know where kids get their manners.

Just say “Thank you.”

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg