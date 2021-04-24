thirty-five-‘girlfriends’:-japanese-man-arrested-after-using-fake-birthday-dates-to-swindle-gifts

- Advertisement -

PETALING JAYA — A Japanese man was arrested after swindling gifts and cash from 35 women.

Takashi Miyagawa, 39, pretended to be in a serious relationship with all of his 35 “girlfriends” by constantly changing his birthday dates to defraud them so he could get presents from them.

His plan was exposed when the women formed a “victims association” and reported him to the police in February.

Tokyoreporter wrote that Miyagawa was a part-time employee whose actual birthday was November 13, but he lied to three other women who came forward about his birthday.

- Advertisement -

The fake birthdays he told them were February 22, a date in July and somewhere in April.

Police said that he received 100,000 yen (RM3,808) in presents from the three women including money worth 20,000 yen (RM761) and a suit valued at 30,000yen (RM1,142).

Using a multi-level marketing strategy focusing on the sale of hydrogen-water showerheads and other products, Police believed that the conman used that tactic to meet women.

Daily Star reported that he targeted single women and suggested that marriage would be on the cards.

One of the victims told the news portal that she was taken aback after Miyagawa kissed her despite only meeting her twice.

“I told him, ‘I don’t want to do that unless you are someone who wants to get married and really be with me in the future,” she said.

In return, Miyagawa responded, “I’m serious. I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life.”Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg