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Thinking of migrating? Here are the countries Singaporeans consider when searching for a new country

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A Reddit thread started a very interesting conversation with Singaporeans sharing their dream destinations for relocation. A netizen asked: “What are some countries where Singaporeans love to move and migrate to? And if so, which specific city or state where it’s common to find large groups?” 

Many expressed their responses and suggestions. One explained that it really depends on one’s purpose as to why one is choosing a specific country for migration. If it is for retirement, Malaysia is suggested because it is very easy to commute back to Singapore.

“Sell your 3-bedroom HDB with 50 years left for a landing there, and you’ll still have enough left over for a car,” one claimed. 

“That’s my retirement plan. My wife was originally thinking of Indonesia, but I insisted on Malaysia because our kids could access us easily, and they backed me up for the same reasons,” a netizen shared. However, some claimed that it is difficult to get a visa in Malaysia for a long-term stay. 

If the reason is for working, the United States and Australia were the top options. A netizen claimed: “In the US, for 10 years, my area has about 700 Singaporeans. Big holiday celebrations always turn out. We also have direct flights, so it’s about 17 hours.” 

Furthermore, many Singaporeans also apply for permanent residency in Australia, especially in Perth and Melbourne. 

“Perth felt like a Singaporean retirement home the one time I visited,” another shared.

Moreso, Thailand, Japan, and New Zealand were also mentioned as their choice of country to migrate. 

“Multiple possibilities depending on the country,” a comment concluded. 

This thread shows that there are Singaporeans who are still dreaming of a life abroad. It is important to remember that what’s important in finding the right country is to live a life with more peace and ease, especially based on one’s goals and what being at home truly means. 

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