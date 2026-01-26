Thief distracts Singaporean man at Batam market by stepping on his foot, then steals his wallet & IC

BATAM: A Singaporean man who was at the Batam market in Pasir Jodoh on January 23 (Friday) was momentarily distracted when someone stepped hard on his foot. However, that short moment was enough for a pickpocket to take the man’s wallet, which contained his money and identity card (IC).

The man’s plight was caught on camera and featured in the Instagram account of Batam News Online. The video shows a man who looked to be in his 60s dressed in dark shorts, a checkered shirt, slippers, and spectacles, looking anxiously around as he spoke to a group of onlookers in Malay.

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, the man had been alone at the market in Batam when the incident occurred at around 11:00 on Friday morning.

The report added that at least his passport had not been taken from him, as he was seen taking it out. Sounding distressed, he told the people around him that his identity card had been stolen. Onlookers, in turn, told him to report the incident to the police.

The report added that the man had a total of S$1,700 in his wallet, along with three debit cards, and 3.2 million Indonesian Rupiah (around S$243), as well as his IC. It seemed that it was the fact that his IC had been taken that caused the man the greatest amount of distress.

What to do if you lose your identity card overseas

Because of the loss of his IC, the man now needs to file and obtain a police report as well as report the theft of the card to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) as soon as possible, through the “Report Loss of Identity Card” e-service on the ICA website.

This would then cause the card to be cancelled, which prevents possible misuse.

As Singapore embassies do not, as a general rule, issue ICs, the person who lost their IC needs to collect the replacement NRIC in-person at the ICA Building in Singapore.

If needed, embassies can help Singaporeans with documentation.

The first time someone loses their IC, they are charged a replacement fee of S$100. For subsequent losses, replacements cost S$300.

Fortunately, the man at Batam still has his passport, which allows him to travel and serves in the event of urgent identification needs. /TISG

