‘They don’t give us time for recovery’ — Islam Makhachev speaks out on challenges of fighting in Australia

Against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev was able to successfully defend his lightweight championship for the first time. He travelled to Australia, where his opponent was from, to serve in the main event of UFC 284.

In the main event, the two champs put on a fantastic performance in a challenging contest that lasted a while. Despite the fact that the match was so close, Makhachev ultimately prevailed by unanimous decision. But opposed to his prior matches, where he beat his opponents with relative ease, the lightweight champion endured the toughest fight of his career and was clearly weary.

Makhachev discussed Volkanovski’s edge, which stemmed from the fact that he didn’t need to lose any weight from his typical weight, in an interview with TSN Sports’ Aaron Bonsteter. He remarked:

“The people expect an easy fight from me. Like how I take him down, and smash him there but many things in Australia are different. All fighters wake up early morning, they don’t give us time for recovery, but Volkanovski doesn’t need time for recovery. He doesn’t cut too much weight.”

Islam Makhachev also spoke about the challenges he encountered while he was in Australia.

“That’s why I know all things from his side of Australia, weather and weight, I just went to Australia and beat the champion and I don’t care if they give me the place or not. I just have my belt. This is the most important thing for the fighter. Not just cut weight, you have to recover but they don’t give time for the recovery.”

1-on-1 with @MAKHACHEVMMA on a potential rematch with Volkanovski, who is next up at lightweight and the difficulties that he had fighting in Australia. pic.twitter.com/iPrzMDHNNZ — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 5, 2023

Islam Makhachev talks about Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight

This year, Conor McGregor plans to make a comeback and will square off against Michael Chandler. For the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, the two competitors will coach opposing teams before facing off in the grand showdown. McGregor will serve as a coach on the show for the second time during this season.

