SINGAPORE: In a startling move, tech giant Dyson announced unexpected layoffs yesterday, catching many employees off guard.

Sources indicate that affected workers were summoned to meetings where they were informed by human resources that their positions were deemed redundant.

According to reports from CNA, employees received emails directing them to attend one-on-one meetings.

One anonymous employee recounted the experience: “A human resources representative in the meeting room told us that the position was redundant and asked us to pack up and leave.”

The employee also noted the presence of multiple envelopes, suggesting that several employees could have faced the same fate.

Further details emerged from another laid-off worker, who disclosed to CNA that those affected were primarily from the manufacturing and procurement departments.

“Everyone is in shock, and morale is low because they don’t know when their turn will come,” he admitted, expressing concern over the sudden layoffs despite the company’s recent assurances of increased investment in Singapore.

In response to inquiries from CNA, a Dyson spokesperson stated that the company continuously evaluates its team mix to ensure it has the right technical personnel in various locations.

The spokesperson emphasized that Dyson remains committed to its ambitions in Singapore and anticipates ongoing growth in the region over the medium term.

However, Dyson did not provide specific details regarding the number of employees laid off, the types of positions affected, or the rationale behind the decision. There was also no information on how the company would support those who lost their jobs.

This round of layoffs follows Dyson’s earlier decision to eliminate approximately 1,000 jobs in the UK three months ago as part of a broader global restructuring strategy.

The company had previously relocated its global operations to the St. James Power Plant in Singapore in 2022, where, as of late 2023, it employed more than 1,920 people locally.

The unexpected nature of the layoffs has left many employees feeling unsettled, with concerns about the company’s direction and their own job security looming large.